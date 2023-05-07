PGA Tour: Wyndham Clark claims four-shot victory and maiden title at Wells Fargo Championship

Wyndham Clark claimed an impressive four-shot victory at the Wells Fargo Championship

Wyndham Clark came through a final-round tussle with Xander Schauffele to claim a maiden PGA Tour title with a dominant four-shot victory at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Clark saw his two-shot overnight lead disappear inside the opening three holes and he still trailed Schauffele with 11 holes to play, only to take control of the tournament with five birdies in an eight-hole stretch around the turn.

The world No 80 posted a three-under 68 to end the week on 19 under and close out victory over his playing partner in impressive style, with Schauffele having to settle for second after a final-round 70.

Clark and Xander Schauffele played in the final group on Sunday

A final-hole bogey dropped England's Tyrrell Hatton into a share of third with Harris English, while Tommy Fleetwood claimed tied-fifth on 11 under with former world No 1 Adam Scott.

More to follow...

What's next?

The PGA Tour heads to Texas next for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, where world No 2 Scottie Scheffler returns to action and former major winners Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama also feature.

Early coverage begins on Thursday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf, with extra feeds available via the red button, ahead of full live coverage from 9pm.