RBC Heritage: Scottie Scheffler claims fourth PGA Tour win in five starts with three-shot victory at Hilton Head

Scottie Scheffler secured his fourth PGA Tour win in five starts after completing a dominant three-shot victory in a weather-delayed finish at the RBC Heritage.

The world No 1 was four under for his final round with three holes remaining when play was suspended due to darkness on Sunday at Hilton Head, following a two-and-a-half-hour delay due to thunderstorms, leaving Scheffler one of nine players returning on Monday to finish.

Scheffler resumed on 20 under and five clear of the chasing pack, with two pars and a bogey over his closing holes seeing him complete a three-under 68 and register a 10th PGA Tour victory in 26 months.

The Masters champion finished on 19 under and three clear of Sahith Theegala, with US Open champion Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay sharing third place ahead of Justin Thomas, Patrick Rodgers, J.T Poston and Sepp Straka.

Victory sees Scheffler become the first player to follow a win at The Masters with another the following week since Bernhard Langer's double in 1985, with the American the first to win on the PGA Tour the week after a major since Tiger Woods in 2006.

Scheffler adds to win tally

Theegala drained a 30-foot birdie on the 16th and finished with back-to-back pars to match Scheffler's 68 and earn another runner-up finish, while Cantlay got up and down from off the final green to save par on his only hole to play and stay at 15 under.

Poston made a bogey-bogey finish to drop into the share of fifth, while Straka - playing alongside Scheffler - opened his Monday with back-to-back birdies from the 15th before dropping a shot at the par-three 17th to also end five strokes back.

Scheffler made two-putt pars at the 16th and 17th to give himself a four-shot buffer going into the par-four last, where he went long of the green and failed to get up and down, with a tap-in bogey sealing a win that extends his advantage at the top of the world rankings and FedExCup standings.

Scheffler's latest success follows wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players, prior to claiming a second Green Jacket in three years earlier this month, with the 27-year-old only the third player this century to win or finish runner-up in five consecutive PGA Tour starts.

"Last week was fantastic and then coming into this week, I didn't have my usual prep work," Scheffler said after his win. "Showed up, rested, ready to go. Got off to a slow start on Thursday, but then I played some really nice golf in the middle of the tournament.

"I'm just maturing as a person on the course. I think the last month or so has been as good as I've been mentally in a long time. I think that's why I'm seeing some of the results, you know, just staying in it and doing the best I can. A lot of that stuff is easier said than done, but I'm proud of how I've been mentally on the course the last bit."

Ludvig Åberg carded a three-putt double bogey on his final hole on Monday to drop to tied-10th, while Rory McIlroy ended in a share of 33rd after finishing a final-round 74 before play was suspended on Sunday.

What's next?

The PGA Tour heads to Louisiana for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a unique competition where 80 two-man teams alternate formats each day between foursomes and fourballs.

Rory McIlroy partners Shane Lowry and Patrick Cantlay plays alongside Xander Schauffele, while Matt Fitzpatrick teams up with his brother Alex. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf ahead of full coverage from 8.30pm.

