RSM Classic: Maverick McNealy picks up his first PGA Tour win with one-shot victory in Georgia after late birdie

Maverick McNealy earned his first victory on the PGA Tour as he finished with a final-round 68 to edge out a trio of players by one shot at the RSM Classic in St Simons Island, Georgia.

The 29-year-old sank a 5ft 5in putt on the 18th hole to finish at 16-under 266, just ahead of Luke Clanton (66), Nico Echavarria of Colombia (65) and Daniel Berger (67).

The victory came in his 134th start as a professional, and it sends him to Maui to start the year at The Sentry and to The Masters in April for the first time.

"My mind's gone blank honestly," McNealy said. "It was an unbelievable adrenaline rush there, especially on 18.

"It was a moment I will never forget, getting to celebrate with my friends, my family, my wife, my team.

"Mom and dad, they're watching at home, they're all excited. They were my first phone call. Maya (his wife) knew her job, if it went well, to get them on the phone as soon as possible walking off 18. I'm the luckiest guy ever."

Berger missed a 20-foot birdie attempt on the 18th alongside Echavarria and Clanton, who both missed par putts from inside eight feet on the final hole that created the four-way tie.

Clanton was a shot away from joining Nick Dunlap as amateur winners on the PGA Tour this year. He tugged his approach to the 18th into a bunker, blasted out nicely to seven feet and stooped over in disbelief when he missed his par putt and had to settle for a 66.

"It's going to be a tough one to definitely take, for sure, after bogeying the last," Clanton said. "But I think it's proven to me that out here I can win, so I'll be training for that."

McNealy drives from the second tee during the final final round of the RSM Classic

Henrik Norlander, who was No 126 in the FedExCup last year, had a 63-68 weekend and joined Berger as the two players who moved into the top 125 at the expense of Zac Blair and Wesley Bryan, who both missed the cut, while Joel Dahmen's closing 64 ensured he finished 124th.

JT Poston posted the round of the day with a seven-under 63, joining Lee Hodges (67) and Canada's Mackenzie Hughes (68) in a tie for fifth at 14-under 268.

Vince Whaley, who shared the lead with McNealy entering the final round, finished joint-eighth after shooting 71 on Sunday.

Michael Thorbjornsen (69) and Patrick Fishburn (69) also tied for eighth at 13-under 269.

