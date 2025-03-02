Cognizant Classic: Jake Knapp holds lead after late push at PGA National

Jake Knapp held on to his one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Cognizant Classic after a topsy-turvy third round at PGA National.

The American, who carded a historic 59 in the opening round, dropped to three off the pace at the turn as 10 players enjoyed at least a share of the lead during the round.

Four birdies on the back nine, including two in the last three holes, took Knapp to a 68 and a 16-under-par total.

"A little bit all over the place," is how Knapp described things following the third round. "I feel like I played pretty solid. I kind of misjudged a few things and definitely made a few bad swings.

"There's plenty of great players out here who can go stupid low, so just have to try to stick to my game plan."

World No 99 Knapp became only the 15th player in PGA Tour history to shoot a sub-60 round with a bogey-free 59 in the first round of the Cognizant Classic

Michael Kim, one of several players to struggle at the short 15th hole, sits one stroke off the pace after a 67.

"I scrapped it around and kind of got it figured out towards the back nine," Kim said.

"I have a good chance heading into tomorrow, which is all I can ask for. I'm sure I'll be nervous, but as long as I feel like my game is there, then I'll know I have a chance."

