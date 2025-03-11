The Players Championship 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for second round at TPC Sawgrass

Groupings and tee times for the second round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

USA unless stated; All times GMT

Starting at Hole One

1140 Henrik Norlander (Swe), Victor Perez (Fra), Ben Kohles

1151 Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman

1202 J.J Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips

1213 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Byeong Hun An (Kor), Adam Schenk

1224 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama

1235 Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Camilo Villegas (Col)

1246 Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore

1257 Nico Echavarria (Col), Kevin Yu (Tai), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

1308 Karl Vilips (Aus), Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1319 K.H. Lee (Kor), Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn

1330 Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Laurie Canter (Eng)

1341 Kris Ventura (Nor), Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber

1645 Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky

1656 Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1707 Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens

1718 Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau

1729 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas

Image: Justin Thomas won The Players in 2021

1740 Russell Henley, Shane Lowry (Irl), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1751 Wyndham Clark, Jason Day (Aus), Jordan Spieth

1802 Thomas Detry (Bel), Sepp Straka (Aut), Nick Taylor (Can)

1813 JT Poston, Seamus Power (Irl), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1824 Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson (Can)

1835 Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid (Ger), David Skinns (Eng)

1846 Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson (Swe), Will Chandler

Starting at Hole 10

1140 Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Sam Valimaki (Fin)

1151 Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy

1202 Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

1213 Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose (Eng)

1224 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

1235 Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1246 Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

1257 Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim (Kor)

1308 Harry Hall (Eng), Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1319 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin (Can)

1330 Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner

1341 Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III

1645 Chad Ramey, CT Pan (Tpe), Vince Whaley

1656 Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim

1707 Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman

1718 Rafael Campos (Pur), Davis Riley, Gary Woodland

1729 Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty

1740 Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Can)

1751 Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Will Zalatoris

1802 Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Tom Hoge

1813 Aaron Rai (Eng), Cam Davis (Aus), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1824 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Max Homa, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1835 Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey (Phi)

1846 Alejandro Tosti (Arg), Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa)

