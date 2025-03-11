The Players Championship 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for second round at TPC Sawgrass
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are in early action on Friday and are due to start at 12.24pm UK time; Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott and Tommy Fleetwood also start early; Watch the second round live on Friday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf
Tuesday 11 March 2025 10:40, UK
Groupings and tee times for the second round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
USA unless stated; All times GMT
Starting at Hole One
1140 Henrik Norlander (Swe), Victor Perez (Fra), Ben Kohles
1151 Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman
1202 J.J Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips
1213 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Byeong Hun An (Kor), Adam Schenk
1224 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama
1235 Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Camilo Villegas (Col)
1246 Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore
1257 Nico Echavarria (Col), Kevin Yu (Tai), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
1308 Karl Vilips (Aus), Sam Burns, Cameron Young
1319 K.H. Lee (Kor), Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn
1330 Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Laurie Canter (Eng)
1341 Kris Ventura (Nor), Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber
1645 Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky
1656 Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
1707 Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens
1718 Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau
1729 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas
1740 Russell Henley, Shane Lowry (Irl), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1751 Wyndham Clark, Jason Day (Aus), Jordan Spieth
1802 Thomas Detry (Bel), Sepp Straka (Aut), Nick Taylor (Can)
1813 JT Poston, Seamus Power (Irl), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1824 Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson (Can)
1835 Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid (Ger), David Skinns (Eng)
1846 Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson (Swe), Will Chandler
Starting at Hole 10
1140 Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Sam Valimaki (Fin)
1151 Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
1202 Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
1213 Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose (Eng)
1224 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
1235 Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1246 Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay
1257 Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim (Kor)
1308 Harry Hall (Eng), Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1319 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin (Can)
1330 Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner
1341 Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III
1645 Chad Ramey, CT Pan (Tpe), Vince Whaley
1656 Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim
1707 Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman
1718 Rafael Campos (Pur), Davis Riley, Gary Woodland
1729 Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty
1740 Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Can)
1751 Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Will Zalatoris
1802 Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Tom Hoge
1813 Aaron Rai (Eng), Cam Davis (Aus), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1824 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Max Homa, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1835 Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey (Phi)
1846 Alejandro Tosti (Arg), Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa)
