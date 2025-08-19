PGA Tour confirm new Signature Event at Donald Trump-owned 'Blue Monster' course as part of 2026 FedExCup schedule

The PGA Tour has announced a new Signature Event at a Donald Trump-owned course as part of the schedule for the 2026 FedExCup season.

Trump National Doral's 'Blue Monster' course, owned by the Trump Organisation, will host the new Miami Championship - the ninth Signature Event on the PGA Tour schedule - from April 30 - May 3.

The Florida venue hosted the Doral Open from 1962 to 2006 and a World Golf Championships event from 2007 to 2016. It now returns to the PGA Tour schedule after a 10-year absence and having hosted a LIV Golf League event for each of the last four years.

The Miami Championship is one of 35 official regular season events in the 2026 FedExCup schedule, before the campaign finishes with the 20th edition of the FedExCup Playoffs.

"We're excited to showcase the game's greatest players competing at golf's most iconic venues," said PGA Tour chief executive Brian Rolapp. "Inspired by our players and fans, we're accelerating the Tour's evolution and ushering in a new era of innovation on and off the course.

"We're thrilled with our momentum in 2025, as our season-long ratings and event attendance are confirming that our players and their stories are resonating with fans."

When are the Signature Events?

The nine Signature Events include the top 50 players from the previous year's FedExCup standings, as well as in-season qualifying via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5, with each offering a total £14.8m ($20m) prize purse.

The three player-hosted Signature Events - The Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament - will again feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties plus any player within 10 shots of the lead.

January 8-11 - The Sentry - Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

February 12-15 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, California

February 19-22 - Genesis Invitational - The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

March 2-8 - Arnold Palmer Invitational - Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida

April 16-19 - RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

April 30-May 3 - Miami Championship - Trump National Doral (Blue Monster), Miami, Florida

May 7-10 - Truist Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

June 4-7 - The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

June 25-28 - Travelers Championship - TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

What else is different in 2026?

Only the top 100 in the FedExCup standings after the 2025 FedExCup Fall events this autumn will secure exempt status for the 2026 PGA TOUR Season, having previously been 125 players.

The Genesis Invitational returns to Riviera Country Club after being held at Torrey Pines last year due to California wildfires, while the Truist Championship is back at the Quail Hollow Club after being moved in 2025 for the PGA Championship.

Schedule changes include the PGA Tour spending consecutive weeks in the Dallas/Fort Worth area after the PGA Championship, with The CJ Cup Byron Nelson from May 21-24 followed by the Charles Schwab Challenge from May 28-31.

The Corales Puntacana Championship moves from mid-April to July 16-19, the same week as The Open, with the Genesis Scottish Open now the only event co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour.

The Rocket Classic moves from late June to the end of July, while the the introduction of the Miami Championship sees the VidantaWorld Mexico Open move into the FedExCup Fall schedule later in 2025.

