Procore Championship: Ben Griffin leads charge of US Ryder Cup players but Scottie Scheffler eight behind

Ryder Cup rookie Ben Griffin leads the Procore Championship with Russell Henley and JJ Spaun heading the chasing pack, on a strong Friday for several members of Keegan Bradley's US side.

All but two of the 12 players who will take on Team Europe at Bethpage Black from September 26-28, live in full on Sky Sports, are in the field this week in Napa, California.

And Griffin (-14) - who will make his Ryder Cup debut as a wildcard following his first two PGA Tour wins this year - finished his second round three shots ahead of US team-mate Henley (-11) who shares second place with Jackson Koivun.

The 29-year-old Griffin followed up his opening-round 64 with a second round of 66. Starting from the 10th, Griffin was four under at the turn before adding further birdies at the second and sixth holes.

Image: Ben Griffin is chasing a third PGA Tour victory of the year

"I wouldn't even say my mindset's been Ryder Cup. I've been pretty focused on this golf tournament," Griffin said after his round.

"Without a doubt off the golf course hanging out with the guys and stuff there's been some Ryder Cup presence, but once I get on the first tee I'm thinking I'm trying to play well here."

Henley finished his round three shots behind Griffin at 11 under after a second-round 68, with US Open champion Spaun two further shots back at nine under after shooting the same Friday score. He is tied for fourth with Lanto Griffin going into the weekend.

Henley was grouped with Spaun and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler in the first two rounds and described the experience as "really cool".

"It's a dream come true being able to play on the team," he said. "Getting to play with two team-mates this week was really cool these first two days.

"Definitely thinking about it a lot, but trying to make sure this is a good week of prep."

After his run of 21 consecutive rounds in the 60s ended on Thursday, Scheffler was back under 70 in the second round but his 68 leaves him at six-under for the tournament - eight back on Griffin.

Scheffler, also starting from the 10th, birdied five of his first nine holes to go out in 32 to threaten a truly low round but he came back in one over after bogeys at at the first, his 10th, and sixth, his 16th, and only one further birdie on eight.

Of Bradley's other players in the field, a 67 moved Cameron Young to five under, one shot clear of Collin Morikawa (68).

Rounds of 70s left Harris English and Justin Thomas at two under, with Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay one shot further adrift, right on the cut line to extend their Ryder Cup preparations into the weekend.

The two Ryder Cup players missing from the field are Bryson DeChambeau, who is ineligible for PGA Tour events as he plays on the LIV Golf circuit, and Xander Schauffele, who is spending time with his newborn son.

First-round leader Mackenzie Hughes, who shot a 63 on Thursday, dropped to a share of seventh place after shooting two-over-par on Friday.

Who will win the Procore Championship? Watch throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 11pm on Sky Sports Golf. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.