PGA Tour: Harry Hall two off lead at Sony Open heading into final round at windswept Waialae

Englishman Harry Hall is two shots behind leader Davis Riley heading into the final round of the PGA Tour season-opening Sony Open in Hawaii.

Hall, chasing a second PGA Tour title and first since the 2024 ISCO Championship, carded a four-under 66 at Waialae Country Club to move to 10 under and into the group tied-second.

He mixed five birdies with a lone bogey to sit two back alongside Genesis Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup and American Kevin Roy, as halfway co-leader Riley moved into the outright advantage after a third-round 67 on the par-70 layout.

Image: Davis Riley holds a two-shot lead heading into the final round

Hall opened with a 15-foot birdie and followed back-to-back gains from the eighth by holing another at the par-four 13th, then bounced back from missing his eight-foot par-save attempt at the 15th to birdie the next and remain in contention.

"Last year I was in contention - I was one off the lead with nine to go and I didn't do very well," Hall said. "I think mindset would be probably to do whatever makes me comfortable off the tees, and if I can keep it on the short stuff for most of the day then I have a great chance."

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Riley started the weekend in a five-way tie for the lead and was over par for his round with seven holes to play, but the American delivered four late birdies - in windy conditions - to boost his hopes of a third PGA Tour victory.

The 29-year-old rebounded from a bogey on the par-three 11th with a birdie on the par-four next, then followed successive birdies from the 14th by making a two-putt birdie at the last to double his lead.

"You got to make some gritty pars in these conditions and just try to make some putts on these fast greens in crosswinds in tough putting conditions when you have a chance," Riley said.

Gotterup and Roy carded rounds of 68 and 69 respectively to sit on 10 under alongside Hall, with England's John Parry recovering from two bogeys in his first four holes to card a third-round 69 and get within three strokes of the lead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, where Chris Gotterup snatched victory

Hideki Matsuyama jumped to six under after a five-under 65 and Jordan Spieth is also six strokes back, while Scotland's Robert MacIntyre is tied-20th after a third-round 67.

Former world No 1 Vijay Singh, the 62-year-old using a one-time career money exemption to play in full-field events, posted a two-under 68 to move into a share of 32nd.

Who will win the Sony Open in Hawaii? Watch the final round live on Sky Sports. Early coverage begins on Sunday from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf ahead of full coverage from midnight. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.