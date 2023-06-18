US Open 2023: Full list of pairings and tee times for final round at Los Angeles Country Club

Pairings and tee times for the final round of the 123rd US Open, held at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

Starting at Hole One

1623 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn)

1634 Patrick Reed, Jacob Solomon

1645 Adam Svensson (Can), Maxwell Moldovan

1656 Ben Carr (x), David Puig (Esp)

1707 Romain Langasque (Fra), Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa) (x)

1718 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1729 Ryan Gerard, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1740 Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Gordon Sargent (x)

1751 Sam Bennett, Jordan Smith (Eng)

1807 Nick Hardy, Sebastian Munoz (Col)

1818 Charley Hoffman, Sahith Theegala

1829 Austin Eckroat, Andrew Putnam

1840 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Kevin Streelman

1851 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Samuel Stevens

1902 Jon Rahm (Esp), Dylan Wu

1913 Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland

1924 Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers

1935 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Brian Harman

1951 Justin Suh, Eric Cole

2002 Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell

2013 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

2024 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Brooks Koepka

2035 Russell Henley, Cameron Young

2046 Tony Finau, Shane Lowry (Irl)

2057 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Collin Morikawa

2108 Patrick Cantlay, Padraig Harrington (Irl)

2119 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

2135 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Smith (Aus)

2146 Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim (Kor)

2157 Ryutaro Nagano (Jpn), Xander Schauffele

2208 Harris English, Dustin Johnson

2219 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Scottie Scheffler

2230 Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler

