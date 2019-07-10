The Open: Sky Sports live coverage deal with R&A extended to 2024

0:48 The Open heads back to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel. The Open heads back to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel.

Sky Sports and The R&A have extended the agreement for the award-winning live coverage of The Open through to 2024.

The Open, golf's original championship and the only men's major championship played outside of the United States, will be part of a comprehensive schedule of live golf shown by Sky Sports, including more than 100 tournaments in 2019 with all four men's majors, all five women's majors and the Solheim Cup.

The Open Zone has been a hugely popular innovation

The announcement extending the relationship with The R&A for a further three years, means golf fans can look forward to even more great moments from the globally renowned championship.

Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster said: "The Open is an iconic moment of summer sporting brilliance and over the past three years Sky Sports has elevated the coverage to new heights.

Henrik Stenson edged out Phil Mickelson in a thrilling duel in the first Open on Sky Sports in 2016

"We're delighted to continue our partnership with The R&A until 2024. We respect the history and traditions of The Open but know that together we can keep finding new and innovative ways to help tell its stories."

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: "The Open is one of the world's great sporting events and is watched by many millions of viewers around the globe.

"Our partnership with Sky has helped us deliver BAFTA-winning coverage of The Open and present the drama and excitement of the Championship from the opening shot to the closing putt in a dynamic and entertaining way.

"We look forward to working with them to continue to improve and elevate the coverage of The Open in the years to come."

Francesco Molinari will defend the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush

Sky Sports first broadcast The Open in 2016 from Royal Troon, winning a BAFTA for its coverage across a dedicated channel which included the first tee shot live for the first time and the hugely popular Open Zone delivering insight from the world's top players on the practice ground.

Henrik Stenson triumphed over Phil Mickelson in an epic Sunday encounter in 2016. The following year, Jordan Spieth produced a dramatic closing run at Royal Birkdale to lift the Claret Jug for the first time. Then at Carnoustie in 2018, Francesco Molinari, edged-out Tiger Woods to become The Open's first ever Italian Champion Golfer of the Year.

The Open from Royal Portrush next month is part of an incredible summer of sport on Sky Sports, including: the Cricket World Cup on home soil; the men's and women's Ashes; the Netball World Cup, every Formula 1® Grand Prix; The Solheim Cup and much more.

The Open from Royal Portrush next month is part of an incredible summer of sport on Sky Sports, including: the Cricket World Cup on home soil; the men's and women's Ashes; the Netball World Cup, every Formula 1® Grand Prix; The Solheim Cup and much more.