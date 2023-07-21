The 151st Open: What has caused tournament officials to make bunker changes at Royal Liverpool?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Weir and Inci Mehmet examine the challenging bunkers at Royal Liverpool which ruined many scorecards on day one of The Open Jamie Weir and Inci Mehmet examine the challenging bunkers at Royal Liverpool which ruined many scorecards on day one of The Open

The R&A has made adjustments to the way the bunkers are raked at The 151st Open after players complained about them being too "penal" at Royal Liverpool.

Jon Rahm referred to the bunkers as "proper penalty structures" following his opening-round 74, while Rory McIlroy said "you're riding your luck" if you finish up in one of the sandtraps around the Hoylake course.

Tournament organisers confirmed in a statement that the bunkers were being raked "slightly differently" ahead of the second round to build up the edges of them, allowing more of a slope to get balls back to the centre and giving a better chance of getting out at the first attempt.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After a whirlwind opening round, Rory McIlroy produced an outstanding shot from the bunker on the 18th on the second attempt, saving par in the process as he finished on 71 After a whirlwind opening round, Rory McIlroy produced an outstanding shot from the bunker on the 18th on the second attempt, saving par in the process as he finished on 71

"Yesterday [Thursday] afternoon the bunkers dried out more than we have seen in recent weeks and that led to more balls running straight up against the face than we would normally expect," the R&A said in a statement on Friday morning.

"We have therefore raked all of the bunkers slightly differently to take the sand up one revet on the face of the bunkers. We routinely rake bunkers flat at most Open venues but decided this adjustment was appropriate in light of the drier conditions which arose yesterday.

Jon Rahm was among those to struggle in the bunkers during The Open first round at Royal Liverpool

"We will continue to monitor this closely for the remainder of the Championship."

Rahm was one of many players forced to pitch out backwards from the sand during the opening day, with McIlroy taking two attempts to get out of a greenside bunker at the final hole of his level-par 71.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix

World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action Enjoy live action from The Open, F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW

Justin Thomas was another to struggle in the sand on Thursday, racking up a quadruple-bogey nine at the par-five 18th, while former Open champion Stewart Cink expressed concerns after his opening-round 68.

"The bottoms of them are so flat that if a ball comes in with any momentum, it's just going right up to the lip and stopping," Cink explained. "There's not a little upslope that helps you at all. They are very penal."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Thomas' first round at The Open was one to forget and nothing summed his performance up more than the nine shots he took on the 18th hole, which left him on 11 over for the day Justin Thomas' first round at The Open was one to forget and nothing summed his performance up more than the nine shots he took on the 18th hole, which left him on 11 over for the day

Are players getting a fair deal?

Former PGA champion Rich Beem explained the changes, telling Sky Sports: "They've softened the blow a little bit on the upslope, giving a little bit more of a hope of not going right against the bottom of that face."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas has a nightmare start on his opening hole, misjudging his chip shot and ending up in the bunker, but nearly recovers immediately! Thomas has a nightmare start on his opening hole, misjudging his chip shot and ending up in the bunker, but nearly recovers immediately!

Sky Sports presenter Nick Dougherty explained there were "a few too many guys with unplayable conditions out there", before adding: "It should make it slightly easier, but it's almost like the weather gods have said 'no, we will make up and pick up the slack for that'."

Dame Laura Davies warned the move could cause further issues. She said: "What they've created now is the potential of hitting the face of the bunker, popping up and instead of just being at the base, it could plug now and that will have its own problems."

Watch The 151st Open throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Sky Sports Golf. Stream The Open and more with NOW for £21 a month.