How to watch The Open: When is it live on Sky Sports Golf? TV times, featured groups and more from Royal Troon

The men’s major season reaches a climax this week at The 152nd Open, with round-the-clock coverage from Royal Troon exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Brian Harman returns as defending champion after last year's impressive victory at Royal Liverpool, while world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is back in action after a three-week absence and chasing a seventh victory in his last 11 PGA Tour starts.

Rory McIlroy has another opportunity to claim his elusive fifth major title and first since 2014, while Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau - both winners already in majors this season - feature as part of a stacked field.

Three-time Champion Golfer of the Year Tiger Woods will tee it up in Scotland, having missed last year's contest through injury, with Ludvig Åberg and Viktor Hovland among those chasing a maiden major title.

Sky Sports is once again the home of The Open, with all the action on Sky Sports Golf and live coverage from every day of tournament week, plus a host of bonus programming to enjoy. Here is everything you need to know to make sure you don't miss any of the action from the final men's major of the year…

When does tournament coverage start?

Wall-to-wall coverage begins from 6.30am on Thursday and Friday, live on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of the opening tee shot at 6.35am on both days, with the action live until 9pm for the first and second rounds.

Day three coverage begins at 9am and runs through until after the action is finished, with early play live on the red button while 'Saturday at The Open' offers updates from the course alongside shot centre challenges, special guests, fun features and much more.

The same offering will be available for Sunday's final round, starting at 8am instead, running through until long after the final putt is holed, with additional analysis available in 'The Open Verdict' show after each day's play.

There is also lots of extra coverage available throughout each day via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, with Featured Groups and Featured Hole feeds available to enjoy.

Viewers can follow the coverage on the move via SkyGo, while non-Sky subscribers can get Sky Sports to keep up with coverage or stream the biggest moments on NOW.

What extra coverage will there be?

There will be four Featured Groups to follow each day, two in the morning and two in the afternoon, while the Featured Hole feed will be a 'Par-three channel' and cover the iconic par-three eighth - known as the 'Postage Stamp'.

Before the tournament event begins, the 'Live At The Range' show will offer fans a daily behind-the-scenes look at Royal Troon and bring all the build-up, news and interviews ahead of this week's majors.

There's six hours of live coverage - across two sessions - for Monday and Tuesday's practice rounds before an extra hour for Wednesday's build-up action, where there will also be a special two-hour live preview show to look at many of the other talking points ahead of the tournament.

TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf)

Thursday

0630-2100 - The Open: Day One LIVE!

2100-2200 - The Open verdict LIVE!

Red button - Featured Groups and Featured Hole coverage from approximately 8am

Friday

0630-2100 - The Open: Day One LIVE!

2100-2200 - The Open verdict LIVE!

Red button - Featured Groups and Featured Hole coverage from approximately 8am

Saturday

0900-1100 - Saturday at The Open LIVE!

1100-2000 - The Open: Day Three LIVE!

2000-2100 - The Open verdict LIVE!

Brian Harman will return to defend his title at The Open

Red button - Early play from first tee time, Featured Groups from approx 9.30am, Featured Hole coverage from approx 10am

Sunday

0800-1000 - Sunday at The Open LIVE!

1000-1900 - The Open: Day Three LIVE!

1900-1930 - The Open verdict LIVE!

Red button - Early play from first tee time, Featured Groups from approx 9.30am, Featured Hole coverage from approx 10am

What else do you need to know?

A special new R&A documentary, 'Trevino', is available during tournament week and delves into the extraordinary life of six-time major champion Lee Trevino, while Open official films and other historic highlights will be on Sky Sports Golf.

The Trevino documentary will be show on Sky Sports Golf during the week of The Open

Other special Open content will be available to download via Sky Sports On Demand, while Sky Q customers can catch up with clips, highlights and entertaining features. The final round will also be repeated - in full - the Monday after the tournament.

Sky Sports News will offer live updates from Royal Troon, while download the Sky Sports App to get news, interviews, highlights and clips, plus a dedicated blog that offers live text commentary from every round.

