Olympics 2024: Great Britain's Tommy Fleetwood shares men's golf lead with Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama

Great Britain's Tommy Fleetwood shot a seven-under 64 to move into a three-way share of the lead after round two of the men's golf at the Paris Olympics.

Fleetwood, who carded six birdies and an eagle, dropped his only shot of the day on the final hole as he ended locked together with defending champion Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama on 11 under.

Schauffele - victorious at two of the last three men's majors having won the PGA Championship in May and Open Championship in July - carded a five-under 66.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The world No 2's round included a bogey on 13 after his ball ended up in an anthill, with the American saying: "I've had burrowing animal issues but not an antpile you can't really move."

Japan's Matsuyama, who led Schauffele by two strokes after the opening round following an eight-under 63, shot a three-under 68 on Friday, which concluded with double-bogey at 18.

Jon Rahm is outright fourth on nine under, two adrift of the trio of leaders, with the Spaniard's five-under 66 including three consecutive birdies on his back nine.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Thomas Detry of Belgium produced the round of the day with his eight-under 63 moving him to the same mark for the tournament.

Great Britain's Matthew Fitzpatrick is now at five under after matching Fleetwood's seven-under round, with Rory McIlroy, representing Ireland, also at five under following a two-under second round.

On potentially winning Olympic gold, Fleetwood said: "I try to look at things through the eyes of my six-year-old son.

"I think about having a gold medal that he would take when I was gone and what an unbelievably special thing to have.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"We constantly get asked the question, 'where does the Olympics sit in golf', and I think when you look at how it's going this week, it continues to grow.

"It brings its own nerves and excitement. It's very, very special, it has its own unique feeling."

There is no cut in the golf so all 60 players have qualified for the final two rounds.

How to follow the Olympics on Sky

Keep up to date with the action from the Paris 2024 Olympics across Sky Sports between now and Sunday August 11.

Alongside a rolling blog and round-ups on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports News' dedicated reporters on the scene will bring you updates as well as reaction from medal winners, pundits and more.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport at no extra cost.