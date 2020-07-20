Jon Rahm survives scare to win The Memorial and move to world No 1

Jon Rahm will move to world No 1 for the first time after surviving a back-nine wobble to claim a three-stroke victory after a dramatic final day at the Memorial Tournament.

Final leaderboard Memorial Tournament

The Spaniard saw an eight-shot advantage cut to three in the space of five holes during a thrilling Sunday at Muirfield Village, with the 25-year-old also receiving a two-shot penalty post-round for his ball moving before an incredible chip-in at the par-three 16th.

Rahm eventually signed for a three-over 75 to end the week on nine under and three clear of playing partner Ryan Palmer, with a fourth PGA Tour title enough to leapfrog Rory McIlroy at the top of the world rankings and see him become the first Spanish No 1 since Seve Ballesteros.

Palmer finished the week on six under after a two-over 74

Starting the day with a four-shot lead, Rahm opened with four-straight pars before play was halted for nearly 50 minutes due to the threat of lightning on another hot and humid day in Ohio.

Rahm rolled in an eight-footer at the fifth and added a two-putt birdie at the seventh, which extended his lead to eight strokes at the turn after Palmer bogeyed the sixth and eighth.

Rahm's victory is his first on the PGA Tour since partnering Palmer to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2019

A wayward drive at the tenth resulted in a first bogey of the day for Rahm, who then found water off the next tee on his way to a double-bogey seven, as Palmer converted a 12-foot birdie at the 12th to cut the lead to four.

Palmer moved a stroke closer with a par at the 14th, as Rahm splashed out of the sand to six feet and missed his par-save, before the pair both failed to take advantage at the par-five next.

Rahm becomes the fifth-youngest world No 1 in history, following on from Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

Rahm produced the shot of the day after going long of the green at the par-three 16th as he holed his pitch from the rough, only for the birdie to be turned into a bogey post-round after the PGA Tour issued a two-shot penalty for his ball moving before the shot.

The lead increased further when Palmer three-putted the 17th, including one from three feet for par, before Rahm closed out his win with a close-range putt on the final green.

Matt Fitzpatrick posted a round-of-the-day 68 to end the week on five under and in third ahead of Matt Wallace and former world No 1 Jason Day, with just nine players ending the week under par.

Tony Finau, who held a three-shot lead mid-way throughout the third round, slipped to eighth after a final-round 78, while Patrick Reed moved inside the top-10 despite dropping four shots over his final four holes.

Rory McIlroy carded a six-under 78 to finish in the group tied-32nd that also includes Danny Willett, who double-bogeyed the last for a ten-over 82, with Tiger Woods a further shot back on six over and tied-40th.