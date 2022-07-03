German Masters: Maja Stark snatches victory from Jessica Karlsson with sensational finish

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Maja Stark wins the LET German Masters after an incredible near-eagle on the 18th as she pips Jessica Karlsson to the title Maja Stark wins the LET German Masters after an incredible near-eagle on the 18th as she pips Jessica Karlsson to the title

Maja Stark produced a sensational finish to snatch victory from fellow Swede Jessica Karlsson at the Amundi German Masters.

Karlsson, who started the final round at Golf & Country Club Seddiner See one shot clear of her compatriot, had looked on course for her first Ladies European Tour victory when she rolled in a birdie putt at the 13th to move three clear.

However, her lead was back down to one after she bogeyed the 17th and Stark nailed a 12-foot putt for birdie.

Stark then followed that up with a sensational approach at the 18th which was a whisker away from dropping in for an eagle, and the tap-in birdie putt sealed the win as Karlsson missed her par putt after finding trouble off the tee.

The 22-year-old finished with a two-under 70 for a closing total of 15-under 273 which secured her a fourth LET success.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Karlsson (72) had to settle for a share of second place one back on 14 under with Germany's Leonie Harm, who carded a flawless 68.

Polly Mack, who eagled the 18th by holing from the fairway for a 67, and fellow German Olivia Cowan (68) finished in a tie for fourth on 13 under along with recent Scandinavian Mixed winner Linn Grant of Sweden (68) and Scotland's Laura Beveridge (68).