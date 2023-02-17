Tiger Woods birdies last three holes for two-under 69 on PGA Tour return at Genesis Invitational

​​​​​Tiger Woods birdied his last three holes as he carded a two-under 69 at The Genesis Invitational in his return to competitive action after seven months out.

Woods, 47, is playing in a professional tournament for the first time since last July's Open Championship at St Andrews.

The 15-time major champion, who also birdied his first and eighth holes, is tied for 27th in California, five shots off the lead held jointly by fellow Americans Max Homa and Kevin Mitchell.

Woods' playing partner Rory McIlroy is in a share of seventh after shooting a four-under 67 with the third member of that playing group, Justin Thomas, tied for 14th on three-under.

Woods, who mixed five birdies with three bogeys, said afterwards: "I was able to fight back and get it going. It was a nice finish."

Victory for McIlroy at Riviera would see him replace Scottie Scheffler as world No 1 but outright third place would be enough for McIlroy unless Scheffler finishes in the top 25 or world No 3 Jon Rahm wins the tournament or comes outright second.

