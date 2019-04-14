Golf News

The Masters: Bryson DeChambeau fires Augusta hole-in-one at 16th

Last Updated: 14/04/19 2:47pm
0:30
Bryson DeChambeau fires a stunning hole-in-one during the final round of the Masters
Bryson DeChambeau fires a stunning hole-in-one during the final round of the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau continued the run of aces at Augusta with a brilliant hole-in-one during the final round of the Masters.

Charley Hoffman made an ace in the 2018, following on from Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry, and Davis Love III in recent years, with DeChambeau adding his name to that list on Sunday.

The world No 6 was inches away from a hole-in-one on the same hole during his opening round, but made amends on the final day to register the first ace of his professional career.

DeChambeau had held a share of the lead at the halfway stage
DeChambeau responded to double bogeys on his first two holes with birdies at the 12th and 15th before hitting a beauty of a tee shot at the par-three next.

The American struck his seven-iron to the centre of the green and watched his ball feed down the slope towards the pin, gathering pace as it rolled in off the right edge of the cup.

Click on the video above to see DeChambeau's Masters ace!

