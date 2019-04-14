The Masters: Tiger Woods' winning putt to claim 15th major title

1:21 Watch the moment Tiger Woods secured a historic 15th major title and fifth Masters victory Watch the moment Tiger Woods secured a historic 15th major title and fifth Masters victory

Tiger Woods celebrated in style after returning to the winner’s circle and claiming a historic 15th major title at the Masters.

The 43-year-old secured his first major title since 2008 and his 81st PGA Tour victory after a dramatic final round at Augusta National, with a two-under 70 enough to earn a one-shot win.

Woods was briefly three strokes behind 54-hole leader Francesco Molinari, only to post three birdies in a three-hole stretch from the 13th to take a two-stroke lead into the par-four last.

Woods victory is his fifth at the Masters

The former world No 1 found the right edge of the fairway off the final tee and then left his approach a long way short of the putting surface, before pitching onto the green with his third shot.

Left with two putts from 15 feet for victory, the initial effort shaved the edge of the cup and ran 18 inches past but his follow-up found the centre of the cup to spark wild celebrations from Woods and the Augusta patrons.

