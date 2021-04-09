The Masters: Si Woo Kim uses 3-wood on Augusta's greens after damaging putter in anger

Si Woo Kim elected to tackle Augusta National’s greens with an alternative club after damaging his putter in anger during the second round of The Masters.

The former Players champion had moved within two of the lead after four birdies over his first 13 holes on Friday, only to card a first bogey of the day when he three-putted from off the 14th green.

Kim's untimely error was followed by a loose chip with his approach into the par-five next green, with the Korean taking his frustrations out on his putter as he waited to play his fourth shot.

Si Woo Kim is in contention to challenge for a maiden major victory

The world No 49 slammed his putter into the ground and bent the club, with Kim electing to switch to a 3-wood rather than play with a damaged flatstick for his final four holes.

Kim safely got down in two to avoid dropping a shot on the par-five and made two-putt pars on each of his remaining holes, with a three-under 69 seeing him head into the weekend within three of the lead.

