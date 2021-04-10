The Masters 2021: Corey Conners makes rare hole-in-one at Augusta National's par-three sixth

0:33 Corey Conners posted a stunning hole-in-one at the par-three sixth during the third round of The Masters at Augusta National Corey Conners posted a stunning hole-in-one at the par-three sixth during the third round of The Masters at Augusta National

Corey Conners made the dream start to his third round at The Masters by posting a stunning hole-in-one at Augusta National.

The 29-year-old, looking to become the first Canadian male major champion since Mike Weir claimed the Green Jacket in 2003, was five strokes off the halfway lead before jumping up the leaderboard in tough conditions on Saturday.

Conners followed a six-foot birdie at the par-five second by draining a 25-footer at the third, with the world No 43 then responding to a bogey at the fifth with a moment of brilliance at the par-three next.

Corey Conners was playing alongside PGA Champion Collin Morikawa during the third round

The 2019 Valero Texas Open champion saw his tee shot on the 180-yard taking a big bounce as it landed on the green and took a second hop towards the flag, before rolling into the cup for an unlikely ace.

Conners is just the sixth player in tournament history to make a hole-in-one on the sixth hole and the first since Jamie Donaldson in 2013, with the ace parachuting him to within two strokes of overnight leader Justin Rose.

The hole-in-one was also the second of the week at the opening men's major of the year, with Tommy Fleetwood also registering an ace when he holed his tee shot at the par-three 16th during the opening round.

