The Masters: Billy Horschel racks up triple-bogey after more water woe at Augusta National

Billy Horschel racked up a triple-bogey eight at the par-five 13th after attempting to play a shot bare-footed from Rae's Creek for the second day running at The Masters.

Billy Horschel took a tumble down The Masters leaderboard after taking a second visit to Rae’s Creek in as many days at Augusta National.

The former FedExCup champion landed on his backside after slipping down the bank at the par-five 13th during his third round on Saturday, only to salvage an unlikely par after opting to play his third shot barefooted from the water.

Horschel was faced with a similar scenario on the same iconic hole during the final day, with his tee shot catching a tree on the big dogleg left par-five and dropping into the water hazard.

Billy Horschel scrambled to an unlikely par from the water at Augusta National's par-five 13th on Saturday.

The American elected against taking a penalty drop after seeing his ball was only partially submerged in the water, before removing his shoes and socks for the second successive round and trying to muscle his ball back into play.

Horschel was unable to replicate his previous-day heroics and was only able to advance his ball a few feet, with his next effort then barely moving as it got caught in the thick grass close to the water.

The world No 17 finally accepted the best decision was to take a penalty stroke and put his shoes back on with his fifth shot, which was too far back to reach the green, where he drilled a mid-iron towards the patrons short and right of the putting surface.

Horschel found the green with his sixth shot and two-putted from 50 feet for a triple-bogey eight, before experiencing more water trouble two holes later with his approach into the par-five 15th.

