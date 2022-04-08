The Masters: Rory McIlroy remains in Grand Slam contention after successive 73s at Augusta National

Rory McIlroy has carded back-to-back rounds of 73 during the first two days at the 86th Masters

Rory McIlroy remains in contention to complete the career Grand Slam after battling back from a back-nine blip to safely make it through to the weekend at Augusta National.

McIlroy looked in danger of missing the cut for the second year running after dropping three shots in the space of two holes from the tenth, only to register two birdies over the closing stretch to salvage a second successive 73.

Starting the day six strokes off the lead, McIlroy missed a 10-foot opportunity at the first but recovered from a wayward drive at the second to pitch to close range and register a birdie.

Three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo believes Rory McIlroy is 'knocking himself down' because he doesn't trust his swing enough in the big moments.

The former world No 1 holed a 15-footer avoid a bogey at the third, only to find trees off the fifth tee and then fail to get up and down from just short of the green to save par.

McIlroy squandered a chance from eight feet to save par at the tenth and double-bogeyed the par-four next, finding the greenside bunker with his approach and three-putting from 20 feet, which saw the 32-year-slip to four over for the tournament.

McIlroy is making his eighth attempt to complete the career Grand Slam this week

The four-time major champion holed from five feet to pick up a shot at the par-five 13th but wasn't able to take advantage of the par-five 15th, although responded by firing his tee shot to eight feet at the par-three next to set up a third birdie of the day.

McIlroy scrambled from the sand to save par at the last and head into the weekend on two over, as former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel carded a three-under 69 to set the clubhouse target with overnight leader Sungjae Im.

