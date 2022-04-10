The Masters: Tiger Woods commits to playing The Open at St Andrews; 'Trying' for other majors

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods confirms he will be playing at The 150th Open at St Andrews as his incredible return to golf continues. Tiger Woods confirms he will be playing at The 150th Open at St Andrews as his incredible return to golf continues.

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will tee it up at The 150th Open this summer after signing off his long-awaited return to competitive action by limping his way to a second career-high in as many days at The Masters.

The 15-time major winner's comeback captivated the golfing world at Augusta National, his first competitive event since November 2020, with Woods coming into the weekend as an outside contender for a sixth Green Jacket after rounds of 71 and 74 over first two days.

Woods' hopes ended with a six-over 78 on Saturday, his worst ever round at The Masters, with the 46-year-old in visible discomfort throughout the final day as he matched that total to end the week on 13 over.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods finishes his incredible return to golf after his car accident over a year ago with a final round 78. Tiger Woods finishes his incredible return to golf after his car accident over a year ago with a final round 78.

The five-time Masters champion, wearing his signature red and black Sunday outfit, appeared in pain before his round even started and looked uncomfortable walking, although has already set his sights on a return to action later in 2022.

Woods said he 'will try' to get himself ready to compete at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills next month, 15 years on from winning the Wanamaker Trophy at the venue, although has committed to being at St Andrews - where he won The Open in 2000 and 2005 - later this summer.

Woods carded rounds of 71, 74, 78 and 78 in his Masters comeback

"I won't be playing a full schedule ever again, so it will just be the big events," Woods told Sky Sports. "I don't know if I will play Southern Hills or not, but I'm looking forward to [The Open Championship] at St Andrews.

"That is something that's near and dear to my heart, I've won two Opens there, it's the Home of Golf and it's my favourite golf course in the world. I will be there for that one."

The Masters Live on

Playing alongside Jon Rahm, Woods made par at the first and got up and down from just over the back of the second green to set up a simple birdie, only to bogey the par-four third after finding the greenside bunker off the tee.

The former world No 1 missed an eight-footer to save par at the fifth and dropped another shot at the sixth after a wayward tee shot towards the patrons, before stopping the bogey run by saving par from a bunker at the seventh.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Tiger Woods' left-handed shot from the bushes as he tries to make a birdie on the 13th. Watch Tiger Woods' left-handed shot from the bushes as he tries to make a birdie on the 13th.

A poor chip from off the 11th green led to a bogey and Woods was forced to pitch left-handed from the back of the par-five 13th to set up a two-putt par, with the 46-year-old holing a 35-footer at the next hole to leave with just the one dropped shot.

Woods posted two-putt pars over his next two holes and double-bogeyed the 17th, before receiving a standing ovation and huge roar from the Augusta patrons after signing off his comeback week with a closing par.

"Even like three weeks ago I didn't know if I was going to play this event," Woods added. "I have a lot of work to do.

"The endurance in the leg isn't very good. It's as sore as hell when I start out and then when it's warmed up, it's good and I hit some good shots. Then the endurance goes and I hit some pretty ugly ones. That's one of the things we're going to have to work on and see what the schedule is."

Watch all four men's majors exclusive live on Sky Sports in 2022. The Open will be live this July on Sky Sports' dedicated channel - Sky Sports The Open!

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search