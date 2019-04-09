Masters memories: Angel Cabrera triumphs in dramatic play-off

0:28 Our latest Masters moment recalls Angel Cabrera making Augusta history in 2009 Our latest Masters moment recalls Angel Cabrera making Augusta history in 2009

Angel Cabrera became the first South American winner of The Masters when he prevailed after a play-off at Augusta National in 2009.

The Argentine, who was aged 39 at the time, overcame Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in a play-off to claim his second major title following his 2007 US Open success.

American Campbell led the way after the first round thanks to a seven-under 65 - he started with five successive birdies - with Cabrera tied for sixth after carding a 68.

Cabrera celebrates after clinching his place in the play-off

Another 68 took Cabrera into second place on eight under at the halfway stage, one behind Campbell (70) and his compatriot Perry (67).

Gusty winds made scoring tougher in the third round when a three-under 69 was good enough to give Cabrera a share of the lead with Perry (70) on 11 under, with Campbell (72) two back in third place.

The Masters Official Film - Cabrera 2009

Phil Mickelson, who went out in 30, and Tiger Woods both made early moves in the final round before stalling, leaving Cabrera (71), Campbell (69) and Perry (71) to fight it out.

Perry led for most of the day but bogeyed the final two holes to drop into a three-way tie for the lead on 12 under, leading to the play-off.

Cabrera saved par from the trees at the first extra hole as Campbell succumbed with a bogey, and Perry then missed a 20-footer for par at the second extra hole as Cabrera safely two-putted for his par and the title.

"I had confidence," Cabrera said. "I was just trying to enjoy the moment."