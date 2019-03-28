The Masters 2019: Countdown to opening men's major of the year

0:45 The waiting is nearly over for golf's opening men's major of the year, with all four rounds of The Masters live on Sky Sports. The waiting is nearly over for golf's opening men's major of the year, with all four rounds of The Masters live on Sky Sports.

The wait is nearly over for the opening men’s major of the year, with extended coverage of The Masters live on Sky Sports.

Rory McIlroy has another chance to complete the career Grand Slam and join an elite group of players to have won all four majors, with the Northern Irishman arriving at Augusta off the back of winning The Players Championship.

Patrick Reed will be back to defend his crown after claiming a maiden major title in last year's event, following on from Sergio Garcia doing the same 12 months earlier.

Sergio Garcia defeated Justin Rose in a play-off in 2017

Former world No 1 Tiger Woods will bid for a 15th major title and his first at Augusta since 2005, while European stars Francesco Molinari and Paul Casey arrive at the event off the back of wins during the Florida Swing.

The traditional par-three contest and all four rounds will be shown live from Augusta, with extra live streams and a host of Masters-related programming available throughout the week on the Sky Sports Golf channel and Sky Sports website.

Tom Watson (right) won the par-three contest in 2018

To whet your appetite ahead of this year's contest in Georgia, click on the video above to take a trip down memory lane and recall some of the tournament's most iconic moments.

Watch the Masters live from April 11 on Sky Sports Golf!