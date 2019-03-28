The Masters 2019: Countdown to opening men's major of the year
The wait is nearly over for the opening men’s major of the year, with extended coverage of The Masters live on Sky Sports.
Rory McIlroy has another chance to complete the career Grand Slam and join an elite group of players to have won all four majors, with the Northern Irishman arriving at Augusta off the back of winning The Players Championship.
Patrick Reed will be back to defend his crown after claiming a maiden major title in last year's event, following on from Sergio Garcia doing the same 12 months earlier.
Former world No 1 Tiger Woods will bid for a 15th major title and his first at Augusta since 2005, while European stars Francesco Molinari and Paul Casey arrive at the event off the back of wins during the Florida Swing.
