The Masters: Shots of the Day from the first round at Augusta

Pitch-ins from off the green, a couple of close hole-in-one shots and a flag-rattling eagle approach feature in the top shots from an eventful opening round at the Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau produced a remarkable finish to set the clubhouse target at Augusta, almost holing his tee-shot at the 16th and then chipping in at the next before knocking his second shot into the last against the pin on his way to a six-under 66.

Bernhard Langer rolled back the years with a monster putt and Rory McIlroy draining a long effort was the highlight of an otherwise disappointing opening day, where Brooks Koepka joined DeChambeau in a share of the lead.

Haotong Li produced a couple of impressive efforts during a level-par 72, while a long-range effort from Jon Rahm and shots from Cameron Smith and Sergio Garcia also featured in an entertaining start to the week.

