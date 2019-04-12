The Masters: Ian Poulter 'very happy' with his opening 68 at Augusta

1:23 Ian Poulter reflects on his superb start to round one at Augusta after he recorded an impressive score of 68 Ian Poulter reflects on his superb start to round one at Augusta after he recorded an impressive score of 68

Ian Poulter was delighted with his start at the Masters as he carded a four-under 68 in the opening round to share fourth place, two off the lead.

The Englishman birdied the second and sixth at Augusta National before dropping his only shot of the day at the ninth.

An excellent back nine saw Poulter add further birdies at the 13th, 15th and 16th to leave him well-placed as he goes in search of his first major victory.

Ian Poulter has three top-10 finishes to his name at the Masters

"I'm very happy with today's work. It's a great start to a long week," he said.

"The weather is going to be interesting over the next three days with the thunderstorms coming in.

"The course dried out nicely today. A couple of greens may have been a touch slower than what we've previously had in the past on a Thursday. But I'm happy with that and feel pretty good about it.

"My whole game was together, from the first hole to the 18th hole. I only missed two greens in regulation, I think. One of them was nine, I made bogey there. And the other green I missed I was kind of 12 feet from the pin and just on the fringe.

"So really my putting all around today was extremely solid. I need to do that over the next few days."

Live from the Masters Live on

Poulter's performance was in stark contrast to some of his compatriots with Paul Casey recording his worst round at Augusta National as he signed for a nine-over 81.

The recent Valspar Championship winner had five bogeys on his card as well as double-bogeys at the fifth and 18th.

Matthew Fitzpatrick struggled to a 78 and there was also a disappointing 75 for world No 1 Justin Rose, a score which was matched by a frustrated Matt Wallace and 2016 champion Danny Willett.

Despite being three over, Rose still feels he can force his way into contention.

Justin Rose has never missed the cut at the Masters

"First things first, you want to make the cut, obviously, so get off to a good start," he said. "If I can get it back into the red for the tournament tomorrow then you can build a weekend.

"I feel I can still get to 11 or 12‑under and which, you never know, I think this golf course offers a Sunday charge and there's a 64 out there, if you can hit the right shots at the right time. So I just got to give myself the opportunity if I do play a dream round I'm close enough."

1:57 Tommy Fleetwood was 'happy to be finished up' after a tough last 10 holes in the first round of the Masters and he felt he did a good job of hanging in there Tommy Fleetwood was 'happy to be finished up' after a tough last 10 holes in the first round of the Masters and he felt he did a good job of hanging in there

Eddie Pepperell fired a 74 on his Masters debut and Tyrrell Hatton went round in 73, leaving Tommy Fleetwood as the second-placed Englishman on one under after a 71, which saw him play the back nine in one over.

Veteran Scot Sandy Lyle, the 1988 champion, left some his younger rivals in the shade as he carded a one-over 73 at the age of 61.

Ian Woosnam battled his way round in eight over par

Welshman Ian Woosnam, the 1991 winner and also 61, could only manage an 80 which included a quadruple bogey at the 11th.