The Masters: Rory McIlroy ready to move on quickly from Augusta

Rory McIlroy is looking forward to the remainder of the season after quickly shrugging off his Masters disappointment.

The Northern Irishman was already out of contention going into the final round at Augusta National after rounds of 73, 71 and 71 but he finished on a positive note with a four-under 68 to tie for 21st place on five under.

After starting on the 10th, McIlroy eagled the 13th and added birdies at the 15th, first and second, but came unstuck with bogeys at the fourth and sixth before his final birdie of the week at the eighth.

"I've got two weeks off now which I'm looking forward to, and looking forward to regrouping," he said. "There's still so much good golf left this year, three major championships and all of that sort of stuff, big events and I'll move on from this pretty quickly and just get ready for the next few months.

"Honestly I'm okay. It seems like you guys [the media] are more disappointed than I am. I'm good.

"I'll go home and I'll get ready for Charlotte (Wells Fargo Championship) in a couple of weeks' time and get ready for that and then obviously the PGA at Bethpage. That's a busy run and a busy summer of golf. And hopefully get myself and get my game in the right place for all those events."

McIlroy also insisted he has no problems with his game and was just let down by his driving accuracy this week.

"My game is still there," he said. "I hit a few loose shots and cost myself a few too many bogeys and that was really it. I think I played the par‑fives in 11 under for the week. I must have played the par‑threes in about even or even a bit under par. So it was really the par‑fours.

"That's just putting myself out of position off the tee and then once you get yourself out of position it's very hard to put yourself back in position. You miss greens, trying to get it up and down, you put pressure on yourself.

"So my driving accuracy wasn't quite as good this week as it has been the last few weeks. And that was probably the main reason why I didn't contend this week."

McIlroy will be back next year as he attempts to complete his career Grand Slam once again, but he admitted he may change his preparations in 2020.

"I might play the week before," he said. "If anything I just wasn't quite as sharp as I have been in previous weeks. I played quite a bit leading up to this, but obviously took the week off last week.

"It's not that I didn't play or practice, and I was trying to get myself ready, but I think I realised over the past couple of years the best way for me personally to get ready for tournaments is play the week before, usually."