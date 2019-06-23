Amateur Championship: James Sugrue secures Open invite with win

James Sugrue won the Amateur Championship on home soil

James Sugrue secured an invite to three of the next four majors by claiming a one-hole win in a dramatic final at the 124th Amateur Championship.

Final results Amateur Championship

The 22-year-old claimed a narrow victory over Euan Walker in the 36-hole final at Portmarnock, in front of around 3,000 spectators, defeating the Scot on the final green.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Sugrue will now get to play in The 148th Open at Royal Portrush next month, as well as next year's Masters Tournament and the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot.

"It is hard to believe really," Sugrue said. "It hasn't sunk in yet. Just to think about this win is unbelievable."

Sugrue never trailed Walker in any point during the final

The Irishman won the first three holes before moving four ahead when Walker three-putted the short seventh hole, with a close-range birdie at the ninth seeing him reach the turn five ahead.

Walker birdied the 10th and picked up a shot on the par-five 13th to reduce the deficit to three heading into the afternoon session, where Sugrue won the 20th but lost the next two holes.

The Amateur Championship Hlts Live on

Sugrue moved two clear after posting birdies at the 24th and 28th, as Walker won the 26th and then pulled the contest all-square by claiming the 31st and 33rd holes.

A par on the penultimate hole was enough for Sugrue to edge ahead after Walker found trouble off the tee, before the Irishman sealed victory on the final hole when Walker failed to two-putt from the back of the green.