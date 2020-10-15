The Masters: Why the final major of the year will be worth the wait

The waiting for the final men's major of the year is almost over, with extended coverage of The Masters live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel.

The tournament traditionally holds an April spot in the schedule and marks the start of the major season, only for the 2020 event having to be postponed on its original date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's contest will be the first time The Masters has been held in November and the first edition where patrons will not be allowed to attend Augusta National, with the new spot in the golfing calendar meaning that - for one year only - the event rounds off a shortened major campaign.

Tiger Woods was presented with the Green Jacket by 2018 champion Patrick Reed

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods returns to defend the title after his iconic victory in 2019, where a one-shot win secured him the Green Jacket for a fifth time and a first major success in 11 years.

Rory McIlroy will have another opportunity to complete a career Grand Slam and become the first player since Woods to have won all four majors, with the Northern Irishman still looking to better the fourth-placed finish he managed at Augusta in 2015.

Rory McIlroy's last major success came at the 2014 PGA Championship

Four of the last five Masters champions have been first-time major winners, along with the four most recent major winners, with Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau among those looking to extend that run by making their major breakthrough.

Brooks Koepka will look to go one better than last year's runner-up finish, while big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau aims to follow up his US Open victory by attacking another iconic golf course.

Sky Sports will once again show all four rounds live from Augusta, with extra live streams and a host of Masters-related programming available throughout the week on Sky Sports' dedicated Masters channel.

Who will prevail in the final men's major of the year? To whet your appetite as we wait for the Masters, click on the video above to look back at some of the tournament's most iconic moments!

