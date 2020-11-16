The Masters: Shots of the week from 2020 contest at Augusta

A near-albatross, some incredible approach play and plenty of chip-ins all feature in the top shots from a record-breaking final round at The Masters.

Dustin Johnson broke the 72-hole scoring record at Augusta National on his way a five-shot victory, with an impressive tee-shot into the par-three sixth helping him recover from back-to-back birdies and regain control of the tournament.

The world No 1 pulled clear of the field on the final day, taking advantage of the par-fives either side of a sublime birdie at the 14th to end the week on 20 under and well clear of nearest challengers Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im.

Dustin Johnson was presented with the Green Jacket by five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods

Smith became the first player in Masters history to shoot four rounds in the 60s, with the Australian's undoubted highlight coming when he gauged out of the trees at the ninth to leave a tap-in birdie.

An eventful end to Tiger Woods' defence saw him almost pitch in at the third for eagle and bounce back from an ugly 10 at the par-three 12th to birdie five of his last six holes, while Bryson DeChambeau almost left himself a tap-in eagle at the 13th after going inches away from an unlikely two.

Brooks Koepka showed off his short game skills on his way to another major top-10 and Justin Thomas stuffed his approach at the 15th to three feet and made eagle, while Tommy Fleetwood and Andy Ogletree also feature in some of the day's best efforts.

Click on the video above to look back at the top shots from the final round of The Masters!

