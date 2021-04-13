Sky Sports Golf podcast: Hideki Matsuyama wins 2021 Masters and more from Augusta National

Hideki Matsuyama was presented with the Green Jacket by 2020 champion Dustin Johnson

A historic victory for Hideki Matsuyama at The Masters, impressive performances from Augusta debutants and stories of club-breaking all feature in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Rob Lee and Gary Murphy join Josh Antmann to look back at the big talking points from the opening men's major of the year, where Matsuyama became the first Asian recipient of the Green Jacket with a one-shot victory.

The panel discuss Matsuyama's display over the final two rounds and his shot selection over the closing stretch, plus take a closer look at what it means to the golfing world to finally have a major champion from Japan.

4:52 Nick Dougherty, Paul McGinley and Andrew Coltart look back at the best of the action from the final round of the 85th Masters at Augusta National Nick Dougherty, Paul McGinley and Andrew Coltart look back at the best of the action from the final round of the 85th Masters at Augusta National

"To be the first Japanese player to win The Masters is just so special, especially with it being the year that the Olympics is going to Tokyo," Murphy told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "He has going to have some entourage when he's back there and I can't even begin to imagine what kind of exposure and coverage there will be of him.

"It's brilliant for him as he's quality player that has been there and thereabouts for many years. Majors are not easy to win so delighted for him that he could cope with the pressure.

"Maybe it [smaller Japanese media presence] was something that his team might look at the future. We need to try and taper this [attention] down a little bit and it obviously worked for him having less pressure off the course."

The guests discuss Will Zalatoris' exciting future in the sport after marking his Augusta debut with a runner-up finish, as well as taking a closer look at impressive displays from both Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre.

Lee shares a story about the time he broke a driver in anger during Open Qualifying, like what Si Woo Kim did to his putter at Augusta and left him using a three-wood on the greens, with the panel also giving their verdict on whether the course set-up was too close to the edge.

1:02 Si Woo Kim showed his frustration after his three-putt on 14 by breaking his putter! Si Woo Kim showed his frustration after his three-putt on 14 by breaking his putter!

Away from The Masters, the guests offer their predictions for this week's live golf - the Austrian Golf Open and the RBC Heritage - plus tackle Ponder the Pro and answer some listener questions about ways to improve your game out on the course.

