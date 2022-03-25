Tiger Woods to play at the Masters? Five-time champion included on provisional list of entrants

Tiger Woods is on the provisional list of entrants for this year's Master at Augusta

Tiger Woods could still seemingly play in the Masters next month after being included on a provisional list of entrants for the event at Augusta.

Fifteen-time major champion Woods - winner of the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019 - has not played competitively since a serious car crash in February 2021 and has undergone multiple surgeries.

Masters protocol stipulates that an invited player is listed in the field until they notify organisers they will not be playing, and Woods is apparently yet to make that call.

Phil Mickelson, who won the Green Jacket in 2004, 2006 and 2010, is missing the Masters for the first time in 28 years, with the tournament website listing him as "past champion not playing".

But Woods' name remains on the list of entrants, perhaps raising the prospect of him competing.

Speaking to American broadcaster CBS earlier this year about potentially playing in the Masters, Woods said: "You'll see me on the PGA Tour [in 2022]. I just don't know when."

Mickelson, 51, is taking a break from golf following comments about the PGA Tour and a potential Saudi-backed rival circuit, with his last outing coming at February's Saudi International.

The prospect of Woods teeing it up in a PGA Tour event in 2022 remains a possibility, a year on from a career-threatening car crash that made him feel "lucky to be alive", writes Sky Sports' Ali Stafford.

February 23 marked the first anniversary of Woods' crash in California, where the leg and ankle injuries sustained were severe enough for him to already rule out a full-time return to competitive golf.

The crash came two months after Woods underwent a fifth surgical procedure on his back, with the lengthy rehabilitation that followed more strenuous than any setback he has previously experienced during his injury-plagued career.

Details about Woods' condition have been scarce over the past 12 months, with the 46-year-old only speaking publicly on a handful of occasions about the incident, while speculation continues about when - or if - he will be seen playing golf on the PGA Tour again.