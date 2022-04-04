The Masters: Bryson DeChambeau at '80 per cent' for Augusta National after injury struggles

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bryson DeChambeau explains why he is not fully fit ahead of the Masters, as well as revealing he has had no contact with Phil Mickelson Bryson DeChambeau explains why he is not fully fit ahead of the Masters, as well as revealing he has had no contact with Phil Mickelson

Bryson DeChambeau has admitted he returned from injury quicker than he was advised in order to get ready for The Masters and is still not back to 100 per cent at Augusta National.

The former US Open champion has struggled for form and fitness during an injury-plagued start to the year, missing his Arnold Palmer Invitational title defence and also sitting out of The Players due to wrist and hip issues.

DeChambeau failed to progress from the group stage at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open last week, raising questions over how prepared he is for another assault at Augusta National.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The waiting is almost over for the opening men's major of the year, with extended coverage from Augusta National live on Sky Sports The waiting is almost over for the opening men's major of the year, with extended coverage from Augusta National live on Sky Sports

"Going into the injuries, I mean, did not expect it to be that prevalent," DeChambeau said. "One of the things I didn't do is take care of my hands and my hip like I should have, and I went pretty hard.

"I wouldn't do anything else to change what happened because it's made me a better person because of it, I've learned a little bit more about my body and how to respond and how to recover in a better manner.

The Masters - Live Live on

"[I'm] proud of the fact that I've been able to get here in a short amount of time. Normally a bone fracture takes four months to properly fully heal; I'm back here in two. So, pleased with that. And hitting golf balls on the range today, was able to sustain practise for a good amount of time.

"I'm probably around 80, 90 per cent right now. I can't go all out. I can't do any speed training sessions. I can't practise for excessive hours like I have to figure stuff out. It's also allowed me to become, I guess you could say a little smarter in how I practise. I've got to be careful with things and really be efficient and limit the amount of golf balls I can hit."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It was all eyes on Tiger Woods at Augusta National on Monday, but it is yet to be confirmed whether he will make his return come Thursday It was all eyes on Tiger Woods at Augusta National on Monday, but it is yet to be confirmed whether he will make his return come Thursday

DeChambeau has been limited to five worldwide starts in 2022, missing the cut in two of them and withdrawing from another, with the American admitting it had been suggested he spent a longer period out to aide his recovery.

"The doctors recommended that I don't come back for a while," DeChambeau added. "And even (coach) Chris (Como) has told me 'you probably shouldn't play', even though he wants me to play obviously. But it was a huge risk a couple of weeks ago.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We asked golf fans who they thought would be victorious at the 2022 Masters, which starts this Thursday live on Sky Sports We asked golf fans who they thought would be victorious at the 2022 Masters, which starts this Thursday live on Sky Sports

"It was probably not one that my doctors recommended, but I'm like, 'man, this only comes around once a year and I've got to give this a go'."

On the state of his game, DeChambeau said: "At 80 per cent, I'm still around 190 ball speed, so it's not bad from a speed perspective. From a chipping and putting perspective, I'm getting really close to having my A-game there.

The Masters - Live Live on

"Chris Como and I are working rigorously on it. We've been working hard for the past three weeks since I've come back. It has been a bit of unravelling. this knot that I've had in my game for the past four years. We're finally moving in a direction that I feel is positive for me being able to win again, hopefully, regularly like I did in 2018.

"This the latter part of it where I'm stabilising and getting my golf swing to a place where it's really repeatable at those speeds. I knew this was going to be a long process. How am I going to win out here? It's going to be a lot of hitting fairways, hitting greens and rolling the putter really well."

Watch The Masters throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday with Featured Groups from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.