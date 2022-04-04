The Masters: Collin Morikawa to take new approach at Augusta; Cameron Smith 'hungry' for success

Collin Morikawa believes he has learnt a valuable lesson on how to tackle Augusta National ahead of his bid to win the third leg of a career Grand Slam at The Masters.

Morikawa finished 44th on his debut in November 2020 and could only claim a share of 18th in last year's contest, with the American both years following the notion that golfers must play a draw to find success around the Georgia layout.

The two-time major champion has abandoned those plans to stick to his usual shot shape for this year's contest, with Morikawa hoping to follow three worldwide top-10s in seven starts with his first victory of 2022.

Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship in 2020 and The Open last July

"I think the biggest thing is, I need to play my game," Morikawa said. "You hear how much you need to hit draws (at Augusta) and you have to hit it high and you have to do certain things, but that's what I did wrong the past two years.

"Pretty much my week of prep two years ago and last year was how do I hit a draw, how do I hit a high draw, how do I do this. This year was a little different. This year I just made sure everything was finely tuned and I go out there and figure out how to play the course to my strengths."

Morikawa admitted to having limited knowledge of golfing history, with the world No 3 more focused on creating his own legacy in the game than looking back at highlights from past events.

"I'll say it again, history of golf kind of goes in one ear, comes out the other, goes in the eyes, exits somewhere," Morikawa added. "Things just don't stick in my head. It's not like I don't respect it and don't take it the wrong way, like I respect the sport fully. I just want to win. I want to be out here. I want to make history.

"Go back to The Open and people are asking me, 'What's your earliest memory?' I really didn't have one. I just love playing the game."

Smith 'hungry' for major success

Cameron Smith returns to action for the first time since his win at The Players last month, with the Australian arriving at Augusta National as one of six players who can end the week as world No 1.

Smith would need a victory and other results to work in his favour to jump from sixth to top of the standings, two years on from becoming the first player in tournament history to break 70 in all four rounds at The Masters.

Cameron Smith aims to build on an impressive record at Augusta National

The 28-year-old is already a two-time winner in 2022, having broken the PGA Tour scoring record on his way to victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, with Smith now looking to join Tiger Woods as the only players to win The Players and The Masters in the same year.

"l feel pretty hungry," Smith said when asked about his appetite for more success. "(It's a) pretty good time of year to be playing good golf. I've still been working hard the last couple of weeks at home, and I really can't wait to get back out here this week.

"I've had three weeks off after The Players. Yeah, just ready to compete. I feel like my game hasn't done too much over the last few weeks. Just hitting a few balls here and there and focusing on the short game for around here.

"I think my game is already there (to win a major). The Players was nice to tick that box, I guess, but I feel as though I can compete against anyone in any given week. I feel really confident in my game. I feel like I can play any shot under any circumstance and I'm ready to go out there."

Who will win The Masters?