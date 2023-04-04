Sky Sports Golf podcast: The Masters special! Preview to big major week at Augusta National

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rich Beem says Rory McIlroy is showing the form he hasn't for a while heading into the Masters, and predicts him to be victorious at Augusta. Rich Beem says Rory McIlroy is showing the form he hasn't for a while heading into the Masters, and predicts him to be victorious at Augusta.

Rory McIlroy’s Grand Slam hopes and the possibility of Scottie Scheffler defending the Green Jacket are among the talking points in a special Masters edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Former major champion Rich Beem and Bunkered digital editor Michael McEwan join regular host Josh Antmann for an extended look ahead to the opening major of the year at Augusta National.

The trio look at McIlroy's form heading into The Masters and the changes he has made to his game over the coming months, with the panel reflecting on last year's incredible final round and whether he can go one better than his runner-up finish in 2022.

McIlroy's latest bid to complete golf's career Grand Slam starts with him as joint-favourite with Scheffler, with the guests looking at whether the American can claim a seventh victory in 14 months and extend his advantage at the top of the world rankings.

The episode looks at some of the other leading contenders for major glory and discusses some of the other storylines, including the significant changes to the par-five 13th and the strong LIV contingent in the field.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy says he's hoping he can prevent the occasion of The Masters from getting the better of him this year, admitting it's affected his performance in previous years. Rory McIlroy says he's hoping he can prevent the occasion of The Masters from getting the better of him this year, admitting it's affected his performance in previous years.

Beem reflects on what it was like to make his Masters debut as a major champion, 20 years on from making the first of five appearances in 2003, while McEwan gives an update from the press building at Augusta.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify, Spreaker or Apple Podcasts! If you'd like to contact the podcast, then you can email at golf@skysports.com

The Masters - Live Live on

When is The Masters live on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports has almost 70 hours of live coverage throughout tournament week, with round-the-clock coverage from the 87th edition of The Masters live on Sky Sports Golf.

Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm over the first two rounds, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm on Thursday and Friday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Augusta National has always been a course where dreamers can become legends - watch The Masters exclusively live from Thursday on Sky Sports Golf! Augusta National has always been a course where dreamers can become legends - watch The Masters exclusively live from Thursday on Sky Sports Golf!

There will be lots of extra action throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

The Masters - Live Live on

The notorious Amen Corner stream will also be available for all four rounds and focuses on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, with that coverage also live - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and Sky Sports App.

The same additional feeds and coverage will be available from 3pm over the weekend via the red button, with Sky Sports Golf showing build-up content and occasional live updates from the course until full coverage can begin on Saturday from 8pm and Sunday from 7pm.

Watch The Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports! Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.