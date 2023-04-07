The Masters: Brooks Koepka builds commanding lead as Rory McIlroy looks set to miss cut at Augusta National

Brooks Koepka sent an ominous warning to the rest of The Masters field by setting a commanding clubhouse target during the second round at Augusta National.

Koepka followed Sunday's victory at the LIV Golf League event in Orlando by firing a seven-under 65 on the opening day, seeing him share the early lead alongside Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm, before jumping to the top of the leaderboard with another impressive display on Friday morning.

The four-time major champion produced a masterclass from tee to green on his way to a bogey-free 67, moving him to 12 under, with only a cold putter preventing the American from building a record-breaking halfway lead.

Koepka currently holds exemption on the majors until the end of 2024 after his 2019 PGA Championship victory

Koepka sits four shots clear of US Amateur champion Sam Bennett, who has posted back-to-back 68s, while Rory McIlroy's latest bid for a career Grand Slam looks set to end in a second missed cut in three years following a disappointing five-over 77.

How Koepka raced ahead at The Masters

Former world No 1 Koepka produced a superb up-and-down from a greenside bunker to birdie the par-five second and holed from 10 feet to save par at the next, then ended a run of pars by firing a brilliant approach to set up a 15-foot eagle at the par-five eighth.

Koepka opened his Augusta National campaign with a round of 65 on Thursday

Koepka missed birdie chances from inside 10 feet on his next two holes, but extended his lead to four shots when a short pitch set up a close-range birdie at the par-five 13th, with the American unable to take advantage of another opportunity on the next hole.

A two-putt from 20 feet saw Koepka birdie the par-five 15th, having been cleared of a potential rules violation on the same hole the previous day, before two-putt pars over the final three holes completed a blemish-free round.

"I was really solid," Koepka said. "Didn't really do too much wrong. Maybe the speed kind of got me on a few putts. Wasn't hitting them hard enough there towards the end, but striking the ball really well and leaving it in good spots. That's what you've got to do, you've got to make birdies on these par-fives, take advantage of them."

Who else impressed?

Bennett, 23, birdied his opening hole and cancelled out a bogey at the fourth by making successive gains from the seventh, with back-to-back birdies from the 13th on a blemish-free back nine taking him to eight under.

Overnight co-leaders Rahm and Hovland are among the afternoon starters looking to chase down Koepka's target, with Collin Morikawa in a good position at the halfway stage after successive 69s.

Jason Day was initially Koepka's closest challenger and was briefly within three of the lead after following a chip-in birdie at the 11th by holing from close range at the 13th, only for the Australian to double-bogey the 15th and bogey two of his last three holes to slip seven strokes behind.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler slipped down the leaderboard with a three-over 75, while McIlroy - who could have leapfrogged him as world No 1 this week - only registered two birdies and will miss the cut after carding seven bogeys in a second-round 77

