The Masters: Amateur Sam Bennett says he can win at Augusta National as late father provides inspiration

Sam Bennett believes he can become the first amateur to win The Masters as he takes inspiration from the last words his late father wrote: 'Don't wait to do something'.

Reigning US Amateur champion Bennett is eight under par after two rounds at Augusta National following successive 68s, with just one bogey across his first 36 holes.

Bennett is four strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka and one adrift of Jon Rahm, who was only able to complete nine holes on Friday before play was suspended due to storms.

Should Bennett triumph on Sunday, he would become the first amateur champion of a men's major since Johnny Goodman at the 1933 US Open.

Bennett's father Mark passed away from Alzheimer's in 2021 and Bennett has since had 'Don't wait to do something' - the final words his dad wrote - tattooed on his left forearm.

Speaking to Sky Sports Golf after his second round, Bennett said: "This is right where I want to be. I like where I stand. I think I can win. I sit here with a chance to do something special. I know that my good golf is good enough.

'I love playing when a lot is on the line'

"I love pressure. I love nerves. I try to use them to my advantage. I feel like I am experienced. I know it's The Masters and it's a bigger stage but I have played in front of a lot of people.

"I love playing when a lot is on the line. What do they say? 'Anything can happen on the weekend out here'.

"I am playing really well and I think I have got what it takes. I love hitting shots in front of people and making putts when it matters. I think I have a good chance. Now it's time for me to go out and enjoy it, soak it all in.

"That was incredible. I think a lot of people didn't think I was going to be able to back it up [in round two] but I went out there with the same game plan and I hit a lot of solid shots and put myself in a great position."

Bennett has recorded a solitary bogey across his first two rounds at Augusta National

Bennett: My dad has a good view looking down

On his tattoo, Bennett added: "I look at it a lot. It was the last words [my father] said before he passed. I call on it a bunch and look for a little motivation.

"I've used it to stay focused and really be locked in to that one shot. [Looking at the tattoo] is like a new pre-shot routine that I do now right before I'm about to hit it.

"He has got a good view looking down at Augusta National and I know he is thrilled. I wish he could be here but he is happy, I know he is.

"He was the reason I started playing golf. I wanted to be good to impress him. I'm not waiting to do something this week."

Sky Sports' Butch Harmon said of Bennett's chances of victory: "He believes it.

"An amateur has never won this great tournament but what this young man has done for 36 holes is more than impressive.

"It's unbelievable and he has done it in a relaxed style. He doesn't seem to make many mistakes."

The best finish by an amateur at The Masters was recorded by Ken Venturi when he came second to Jack Burke Jr in 1956.

