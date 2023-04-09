The Masters: Pairings and tee times for weather-delayed final round at Augusta National

Viktor Hovland is three off the lead heading into the final round of The Masters

Pairings and tee times have been confirmed for the weather-delayed final round at The Masters, with a two-tee start being used at Augusta National.

The players returned early on Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, following weather delays earlier in the tournament, with tournament officials electing to use a two-tee start for the final round.

A special 'Live from The Masters' show will offer build-up content and occasional live updates from 5pm, with full coverage from 6.30pm ahead of the global broadcast window beginning at 7pm. Live coverage continues before then on Sky Sports Golf, with extended coverage and bonus feeds all available via the red button.

Brooks Koepka takes a two-shot lead into the final round of The Masters

All times BST; USA unless stated

(x) denotes amateurs

Starting at hole 1

1730 Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala

1739 Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley

1749 Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth

1758 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Taylor Moore

1808 Sungjae Im (Kor), K.H Lee (Kor)

1817 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Cameron Young

The Masters - Live Live on

1827 Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1836 Gary Woodland, Jason Day (Aus)

1846 Justin Rose (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1855 Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed

1905 Collin Morikawa, Sam Bennett (x)

1914 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Russell Henley

1924 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Patrick Cantlay

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Viktor Hovland was playing some sensational golf at The Masters and managed to make five birdies in a row from the 11th to the 15th. Viktor Hovland was playing some sensational golf at The Masters and managed to make five birdies in a row from the 11th to the 15th.

1933 Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm (Esp)

Starting at hole 10

1730 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa

1739 Chris Kirk, Scott Stallings

1749 Cameron Smith (Aus), Sepp Straka (Aut)

1758 Tommy Fleetwood, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1808 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Sam Burns

The Masters - Live Live on

1817 Seamus Power (Irl), Adam Scott (Aus)

1827 Harold Varner III, Harris English

1836 Zach Johnson, MacKenzie Hughes (Can)

1846 Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1855 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Dustin Johnson

1905 Mito Pereira (Chi), Fred Couples

1914 Billy Horschel, JT Poston

1924 Keith Mitchell

Who will win The Masters? Watch the final day live on Sky Sports Golf. A special 'Live from The Masters' show will offer build-up content and occasional live updates from 5pm, with full coverage from 6.30pm ahead of the global broadcast window beginning at 7pm.