The Masters: Augusta National offers new exemptions to six national Opens and aligns qualification with The Open

The winners of six national Opens will be guaranteed invites to The Masters from next year, although there remains no direct qualification path for players competing in the LIV Golf League.

A joint announcement between Augusta National Golf Club and the R&A confirmed that The Masters will align aspects of its qualification criteria with The Open, with select national opens being used to ensure international pathways into both majors.

The winners of the 2025 Scottish Open, Spanish Open, Japan Open, Hong Kong Open, Australian Open and the 2026 South African Open will earn an invite to the 90th playing of the Masters Tournament, scheduled from April 9-12 at Augusta National.

"The Masters Tournament has long recognised the significance of having international representation among its invitees," said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and The Masters Tournament.

"We, along with The R&A, have a shared commitment to the global game and are proud to work together. Today's announcement strengthens our organisations' collective vision of rewarding top talent around the world who rise to the top of historic national open championships.

"We hope this formal recognition shines a bright light on these players and the events they will represent at The Masters and The Open, beginning next year."

The only other change to the qualification criteria sees exemptions only given to winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation toward the season-ending Tour Championship.

There is still no direct entry to The Masters via the LIV Golf League, despite two of the men's majors introducing an exemption category based on the LIV Golf League Invitational Standings this season.

The USGA became the first to announce an exemption, with one spot given for the US Open at Oakmont in June, with the R&A then introducing a similar pathway for The Open at Royal Portrush.

The Open Qualifying Series has offered players entry into The Open through events around the world since 2013, with 15 tournaments - across 13 countries - to be used ahead of The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale. The schedule and the list of exemptions will be announced in September.

"We take great pride in the range of qualification routes we offer to players around the world through The Open Qualifying Series," said Mark Darbon, the R&A chief executive.

"We share the same goal as Augusta National to offer places in both The Open and The Masters to players competing in national opens and by doing so to help to showcase and strengthen our sport in those regions.

"This creates an outstanding opportunity for players in all parts of the world to qualify and we firmly believe this will continue to enrich the quality of the fields in both major championships."

Full qualification criteria for The Masters in 2026

The top 50 in the world at the end of 2025 earn an invite, as do those inside the top 50 during the week before the tournament takes place next April, while previous winners hold a lifetime exemption and any other major winners from the last five years are also included.

The top 12 and ties from last year's Masters are allowed to return, as are the top four and ties from the other three majors in 2024, with every winner at a full-field PGA Tour event - the ones not played the same week as a major - during the regular season.

The last three winners of The Players and all qualifiers for last season's Tour Championship earn their invite, plus the champions of five of the world's biggest amateur titles, while The Masters committee can invite a player who has not qualified.

Invites are given to the two finalists of the US Amateur and the winner of The Amateur Championship, along with the winners of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Latin America Amateur Championship, the US Mid-Amateur and the NCCA Division 1 Men's Individual Champion.

Along with the six additional spots provided for the selected national Open winners, The Masters Committee, at its discretion, can also invite international players not otherwise qualified.

