Ryder Cup captains go head-to-head in 14-Club Challenge
Last Updated: 04/10/19 9:58pm
Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker enjoyed a light-hearted Ryder Cup contest at Whistling Straits as they faced off in a special edition of the European Tour's 14-Club Challenge.
Harrington and Stricker were both in Wisconsin earlier this week to mark "One Year To Go" until the 2020 Ryder Cup, but which captain would enjoy bragging rights on the par-three 17th?
The European and USA skippers took time out from their media duties to take part in the challenge, in which they each have seven attempts to hit the green using every club in the bag - including the putter.
But, as usual, if one player uses a club, both players lose it as they took on the 165-yard hole in some rough weather, although there was an additional "double or quits" challenge to decide the victor - and the winner of a Ryder Cup replica trophy made from cheese!
Watch the video above to see who would win the 14-Club Challenge ... and the axe-throwing contest!