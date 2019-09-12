Solheim Cup stories: Catriona Matthew secures 2013 victory

1:35 We look back at how Catriona Matthew confirmed Europe's last Solheim Cup victory We look back at how Catriona Matthew confirmed Europe's last Solheim Cup victory

Catriona Matthew will be hoping to guide Europe to Solheim Cup victory again this week, six years on from securing their most recent victory.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Matthew featured on three winning sides during her nine Solheim Cup appearances as a player, with the Scot famously claiming the vital point to secure Europe's win in 2013.

Europe held a two-point advantage after the opening day and secured a clean sweep in the Saturday fourballs to take a 10.5-5.5 lead into the Sunday singles, where Matthew faced Gerina Piller.

Matthew was congratulated by captain Liselotte Neumann for the victory

Anna Nordqvist halved the opening match of the day, while wins for Charley Hull, Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Hedwall - who all feature in the 2019 side - took Liselotte Neumann's team to 14 points and ensured the trophy would return to Europe.

Matthews then registered the winning moment just minutes later, holing a four-footer at the last to claim the half-point required for Europe to retain the cup for the first time ever.

Live Solheim Cup Golf Live on

Europe would go on to win the contest by a record-breaking margin, claiming seven and a half of the available points on the final day to complete a convincing 18-10 victory.

Click on the video above to see Matthews' winning moment!