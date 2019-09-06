Solheim Cup stories: Laura Davies becomes Europe's all-time scorer

1:15 We look back at when Dame Laura Davies become the leading scorer in Solheim Cup history during the 2011 contest We look back at when Dame Laura Davies become the leading scorer in Solheim Cup history during the 2011 contest

Dame Laura Davies makes her Solheim Cup return in a backroom role at Gleneagles, eight years on from becoming the most successful player in the tournament’s history.

Davies represented Team Europe in the first 12 editions of the biennial event, finishing on the winning side four times, with the Englishwoman signing off her Solheim Cup playing career in style during the 2011 tournament.

The four-time women's major champion arrived at Killeen Castle as the-then oldest player ever to tee it up for Europe, later overtaken by Catriona Matthew, with Davies needing a point to replace Annika Sorenstam as Europe's all-time record scorer.

Davies partnered rookie Mel Reid in the Friday fourballs, where they were defeated by Morgan Pressel and Paula Creamer on the final green, although better fortunes were to come 24 hours later.

The English duo joined forces once again to despatch Michelle Wie and Brittany Lang 4&3 in the Saturday afternoon session, moving Davies ahead of Sorenstam's record of 24 points.

Davies would go on to add an extra halve in the Sunday singles, sharing the spoils in her match with Juli Inkster and moving to 25 points, as Europe claimed a 15-13 victory in Ireland.