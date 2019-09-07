Solheim Cup moments: Anna Nordqvist fires historic hole-in-one

1:18 Anna Nordqvist will be eager to create more Solheim Cup history at Gleneagles this month, six years on from firing the tournament's only hole in one. Anna Nordqvist will be eager to create more Solheim Cup history at Gleneagles this month, six years on from firing the tournament's only hole in one.

Anna Nordqvist will be eager to create more Solheim Cup history at Gleneagles this month, six years on from producing a landmark moment to help Team Europe to victory.

There has only been one hole-in-one during the 15 editions of the biennial contest, with Nordqvist making that maiden ace in emphatic style during the 2013 contest in Colorado.

Europe had opened up a 5-3 advantage after the opening day but were briefly trailing in all four matches of the Saturday foursomes, only for Nordqvist to help the visitors maintain their overnight advantage.

The Swede and playing partner Caroline Hedwall were one down with five to play against Jessica Korda and Morgan Pressel, but found themselves one ahead with two to play after Nordqvist birdied the 16th.

Nordqvist played alongside Hedwall, who won all five of her matches in Colorado

Better was to come at the 187-yard next, as Nordqvist holed her tee shot to complete a 2&1 victory and ensure Europe remained ahead going into the afternoon fourballs.

