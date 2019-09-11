Solheim Moments: Suzann Pettersen helps Europe to 2011 victory
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 10/09/19 11:25am
Suzann Pettersen has featured on three winning Solheim Cup sides in her career, with the Norwegian playing a pivotal role in Europe’s last victory on home soil.
Pettersen makes her ninth Solheim Cup appearance this week at Gleneagles, eight years on from securing a dramatic point to help Europe to a narrow win in Ireland.
The contest was level heading into a weather-affected Sunday singles, where the Americans edged ahead and appeared on-course for a fourth consecutive win with just three matches left to complete.
Playing against Michelle Wie, Pettersen trailed with three holes to play but holed a 20-foot birdie at the 16th and matched the American's three at the par-four 17th to leave their match all-square heading up the last.
Pettersen then rolled in a third straight birdie at the 18th to secure a 1up victory, moving Europe 13.5-12.5 ahead, before Caroline Hedwall snatched a half against Ryann O'Toole and Azahara Munoz defeated Angela Stanford to complete a dramatic victory for the hosts.
