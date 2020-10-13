Solheim Cup: 2023 contest to be played in Spain for the first time

Europe will host the Solheim Cup in Spain in 2023

The Ladies European Tour has confirmed that the 2023 Solheim Cup will be played in Spain for the first time.

The biennial contest will take place on the world-renowned championship course at Finca Cortesin, Andalucía, with the exact tournament dates to be finalised soon.

Spain previously hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup at Valderrama and will become the sixth European country to host the Solheim Cup, following on from Scotland, Germany, Ireland, Wales and Sweden.

Finca Cortesin in Andalucía will hold the Solheim Cup for the first time

Ladies European Tour CEO, Alexandra Armas, said: "We are delighted to announce Spain as the host nation for the 2023 Solheim Cup when it returns to European soil for the 18th edition of this major international team golf event.

"Spain is a passionate golfing nation with knowledgeable fans and a history of developing generations of talented golfers while Andalucía's strong cultural heritage will make for a unique experience for players, guests and supporters alike.

"The tournament will not only enhance the country's reputation as an elite golfing nation but the Costa del Sol as a must-visit destination, which will help to inspire the next generation of children to take up the game."

Team Europe are current holders of the Solheim Cup after their dramatic 14.5-13.5 victory at Gleneagles in 2019, with Catriona Matthew returning as captain for the 2021 contest when it's staged in Toledo, Ohio next September.