Solheim Cup: Madelene Sagstrom involved in rules controversy after picking up Nelly Korda's ball

Madelene Sagstrom was involved in a controversial rules incident during her match alongside Nanna Koerstz Madsen in the Saturday fourballs at the Solheim Cup.

The Scandinavian pair were all-square in their match against world No 1 Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing with six holes to play, only to fall behind when a rules official intervened at the par-five 13th.

Korda's eagle try had stopped on the edge of the hole and was quickly picked up by Sagstrom, who was conceding the birdie putt, only for it transpire that she had not left it long enough before touching the ball.

Nelly Korda and Madelene Sagstrom were playing in the opening match of the afternoon session

The Olympic gold medallist would be allowed "reasonable time" to reach the hole and 10 seconds to see if the ball would drop, under rule 13.3, with Sagstrom throwing it back to Korda inside that time threshold.

Although Korda did not question the concession for birdie and the European players insistent that the ball would not have fallen into the cup, the rules official credited the American with the eagle to win the hole and move them one up.

