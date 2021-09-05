Solheim Cup 2021: Anna Nordqvist and Lexi Thompson to face historic rematch in Monday singles
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 06/09/21 12:43am
Anna Nordqvist will face another Solheim Cup showdown with Lexi Thompson after being paired together in the opening match of the Monday singles.
The contest is a repeat of their epic final-day showdown from the 2017 contest at Des Moines, where the pair claimed a share of the spoils after producing one of the greatest singles matches in Solheim Cup history.
Thompson will be looking to get Team USA off to a fast start as they aim to overturn a 9-7 deficit in the singles and avoid just their second home team defeat ever in the Solheim Cup, while Europe require five points to retain the trophy and five and a half points to claim back-to-back victories.
European captain Catriona Matthew, who secured the winning half-point in Europe's only previous Solheim Cup success on American soil, said: "We feel as though we've got 12 strong players, so it was difficult how you were going to put them out. But hopefully we've picked a winning order."
Leona Maguire, Europe's top-scorer with three-and-a-half points over the first two days, goes out alongside Jennifer Kupcho - also unbeaten on her Solheim Cup debut, while world No 1 Nelly Korda faces a star-studded meeting with former AIG Women's Open champion Georgia Hall.
American debutant Yealimi Noh, part of the only home pairing to secure a full point in Sunday's fourballs, faces unbeaten veteran Mel Reid, as playing partner Mina Hariage takes Frenchwoman Celine Boutier.
Lizette Salas, the most experienced Solheim Cup player on the USA team, has been drawn against Finnish rookie Matilda Castren - winner of two points on the opening day, while European veteran Carlota Ciganda plays Brittany Altomare and Sophia Popov takes on Megan Khang.
Charley Hull - one of three players in the Europan team that featured in the 2013 success, takes on Jessica Korda, while Emily Kristine Pedersen has been paired with Danielle Kang in the final match.
Team USA captain Pat Hurst said: "I feel like our team is pretty stacked, so to make up the line-up was kind of tough at times. We know that Lexi [Thompson] likes to go out first, and we know that Danielle [Kang] can bring up the rear.
"That's how we did it, and we kind of just put people in accordingly after that."
Monday singles (all times BST)
1705 - Anna Nordqvist vs Lexi Thompson
1715 - Madelene Sagstrom vs Ally Ewing
1725 - Leona Maguire vs Jennifer Kupcho
1735 - Georgia Hall vs Nelly Korda
1745 - Celine Boutier vs Mina Harigae
1755 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen vs Austin Ernst
1805 - Matilda Castren vs Lizette Salas
1815 - Carlota Ciganda vs Brittany Altomare
1825 - Sophia Popov vs Megan Khang
1835 - Mel Reid vs Yealimi Noh
1845 - Charley Hull vs Jessica Korda
1855 - Emily K. Pedersen vs Danielle Kang
