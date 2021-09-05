Solheim Cup 2021: Anna Nordqvist and Lexi Thompson to face historic rematch in Monday singles

Relive highlights from when Lexi Thompson and Anna Nordqvist played out an incredible singles match in the 2017 Solheim Cup. Relive highlights from when Lexi Thompson and Anna Nordqvist played out an incredible singles match in the 2017 Solheim Cup.

Anna Nordqvist will face another Solheim Cup showdown with Lexi Thompson after being paired together in the opening match of the Monday singles.

The contest is a repeat of their epic final-day showdown from the 2017 contest at Des Moines, where the pair claimed a share of the spoils after producing one of the greatest singles matches in Solheim Cup history.

Thompson will be looking to get Team USA off to a fast start as they aim to overturn a 9-7 deficit in the singles and avoid just their second home team defeat ever in the Solheim Cup, while Europe require five points to retain the trophy and five and a half points to claim back-to-back victories.

Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew was delighted to have a 9-7 lead over Team USA after a 'rollercoaster' second day at the Solheim Cup.

European captain Catriona Matthew, who secured the winning half-point in Europe's only previous Solheim Cup success on American soil, said: "We feel as though we've got 12 strong players, so it was difficult how you were going to put them out. But hopefully we've picked a winning order."

Leona Maguire, Europe's top-scorer with three-and-a-half points over the first two days, goes out alongside Jennifer Kupcho - also unbeaten on her Solheim Cup debut, while world No 1 Nelly Korda faces a star-studded meeting with former AIG Women's Open champion Georgia Hall.

Leona Maguire said Europe's half-point against USA duo Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho in the Solheim Cup fourballs almost felt like a win after Mel Reid birdied the 18th to win the hole.

American debutant Yealimi Noh, part of the only home pairing to secure a full point in Sunday's fourballs, faces unbeaten veteran Mel Reid, as playing partner Mina Hariage takes Frenchwoman Celine Boutier.

Lizette Salas, the most experienced Solheim Cup player on the USA team, has been drawn against Finnish rookie Matilda Castren - winner of two points on the opening day, while European veteran Carlota Ciganda plays Brittany Altomare and Sophia Popov takes on Megan Khang.

Charley Hull - one of three players in the Europan team that featured in the 2013 success, takes on Jessica Korda, while Emily Kristine Pedersen has been paired with Danielle Kang in the final match.

Team USA captain Pat Hurst said: "I feel like our team is pretty stacked, so to make up the line-up was kind of tough at times. We know that Lexi [Thompson] likes to go out first, and we know that Danielle [Kang] can bring up the rear.

"That's how we did it, and we kind of just put people in accordingly after that."

Monday singles (all times BST)

1705 - Anna Nordqvist vs Lexi Thompson

1715 - Madelene Sagstrom vs Ally Ewing

1725 - Leona Maguire vs Jennifer Kupcho

1735 - Georgia Hall vs Nelly Korda

1745 - Celine Boutier vs Mina Harigae

Highlights as United States rookie duo Yealimi Noh and Mina Harigae defeated Sophia Popov and Celine Boutier 3&1 in Sunday's fourballs at the Solheim Cup.

1755 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen vs Austin Ernst

1805 - Matilda Castren vs Lizette Salas

1815 - Carlota Ciganda vs Brittany Altomare

1825 - Sophia Popov vs Megan Khang

1835 - Mel Reid vs Yealimi Noh

1845 - Charley Hull vs Jessica Korda

1855 - Emily K. Pedersen vs Danielle Kang

