Europe win the Solheim Cup: Social media reaction to historic victory on American soil

European captain Catriona Matthew said she was 'so proud' of her Solheim Cup team after Emily Pedersen sealed a 15-13 victory over the United States European captain Catriona Matthew said she was 'so proud' of her Solheim Cup team after Emily Pedersen sealed a 15-13 victory over the United States

World No 1 Jon Rahm and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo were among the players to pay tribute to Europe’s Solheim Cup team after their impressive victory on American soil.

Catriona Matthew became the first captain to guide Europe to back-to-back victories in the biennial contest, as they followed their dramatic 2019 success with a 15-13 win at the Inverness Club.

Victory in Ohio was only Europe's second away from home in the Solheim Cup, with all except one of Matthew's 12 players returning at least a point over the three days.

Ireland's Leona Maguire had a debut to remember as she top-scored with four and a half points in the rookie appearance, while fellow first-time Matilda Castren earned the point to ensure the trophy would be returning to European soil.

Madelene Sagstrom and Celine Boutier both returned victories in the Monday singles, as Emily Kristine Pedersen birdied the final hole to defeat Danielle Kang in the final match and extend Europe's winning margin.

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington will hope the away win can be followed by more European success at Whistling Straits later this month, with plenty of Ryder Cup players - past and present - quick to praise the success of Matthew's team.

Here's a look at some of the other tributes made to Europe's Solheim Cup team on social media...

Congratulations ladies fantastic defence of the Cup! @SolheimCupEuro 🏆 🇪🇺 — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) September 6, 2021

Congratulations @SolheimCupEuro @Beany25 to win with little or no on course support was amazing. Everyone in European golf is so proud of you — Colin Montgomerie (@montgomeriefdn) September 6, 2021

Great performance by @leona_maguire . I’m also very surprised that she’s the first Irish person to play in the @TheSolheimCup . We’ll done 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) September 6, 2021

Congratulations to the @SolheimCupEuro for winning the Solheim Cup! Now it’s our turn, two weeks to go!! #SolheimCup #RyderCup — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) September 6, 2021

Big congratulations to @SolheimCupEuro for a very impressive win against a very strong Team USA. Well done! Very proud of you! #goteameurope — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) September 6, 2021

Yesss!! Congratulations ladies!! @SolheimCupEuro . What an amazing tournament all round. Great golf played on both sides but glad to see our girls come out victorious. ❤️ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 6, 2021

So special to watch you girls play so good and get the job done on away soil. Great inspiration 👍🏼👊🏼🏆 @SolheimCupEuro 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 You all were class enjoy the party. 🍾 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 6, 2021

Congrats, @SolheimCupEuro!! Bringing it back to Europe with some unbelievable golf! 🇪🇺🇪🇺👏👏 — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) September 6, 2021