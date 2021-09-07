Golf News

Europe win the Solheim Cup: Social media reaction to historic victory on American soil

Matilda Castren sank a final-hole putt to ensure Team Europe retained the Solheim Cup before they went on to edge the United States 15-13 at the Inverness Club and win for only the second time on American soil.

Last Updated: 07/09/21 6:23am

European captain Catriona Matthew said she was 'so proud' of her Solheim Cup team after Emily Pedersen sealed a 15-13 victory over the United States

World No 1 Jon Rahm and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo were among the players to pay tribute to Europe’s Solheim Cup team after their impressive victory on American soil.

Catriona Matthew became the first captain to guide Europe to back-to-back victories in the biennial contest, as they followed their dramatic 2019 success with a 15-13 win at the Inverness Club.

Victory in Ohio was only Europe's second away from home in the Solheim Cup, with all except one of Matthew's 12 players returning at least a point over the three days.

Ireland's Leona Maguire had a debut to remember as she top-scored with four and a half points in the rookie appearance, while fellow first-time Matilda Castren earned the point to ensure the trophy would be returning to European soil.

Madelene Sagstrom and Celine Boutier both returned victories in the Monday singles, as Emily Kristine Pedersen birdied the final hole to defeat Danielle Kang in the final match and extend Europe's winning margin.

Emily Pedersen sunk the putt which clinched outright victory for Europe against the United States, retaining the trophy with a 15-13 success

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington will hope the away win can be followed by more European success at Whistling Straits later this month, with plenty of Ryder Cup players - past and present - quick to praise the success of Matthew's team.

Here's a look at some of the other tributes made to Europe's Solheim Cup team on social media...

