Solheim Cup storylines: Danielle Kang's bag issues, Harry Kane's message and Europe's pairings hints

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the Solheim Cup and the Ryder Cup exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the Solheim Cup is from September 22-24 and the Ryder Cup is live from September 29-October 1 Watch the Solheim Cup and the Ryder Cup exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the Solheim Cup is from September 22-24 and the Ryder Cup is live from September 29-October 1

The latest news from Finca Cortesin ahead of the 2023 Solheim Cup, including lost golf bags, possible hints at pairings and a special message to Team Europe from Harry Kane.

Early setback for Team USA

US captain Stacy Lewis has turned to social media to try and help one of her most experienced team members after Danielle Kang's clubs failed to make it to Spain.

Kang, who also experienced issues with luggage between the Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women's Open last month, saw her bags go AWOL on a flight with her American team-mates from Amsterdam to Malaga on Monday.

Danielle Kang's clubs failed to arrive with her in Spain for the Solheim Cup

The former KPMG Women's PGA champion pleaded with airline Transavia on social media and shared all details of her bags in the hope of getting them to Spain, with Lewis also trying to locate Kang's golf clubs as quickly as possible.

Kang's message late on Monday evening read: "My captain and the entire US Team has been on this but someone please put my golf bag on the next flight out of Amsterdam to Malaga. It has missed every flight it could've been on today."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Lewis also used social media to try and locate the missing equipment, posting: "Would love some help locating a set of golf clubs … kind of a big tournament going on this week!"

A back-up set of clubs for Kang is due to arrive at Finca Cortesin late on Tuesday evening, although there are fears her original clubs have been lost entirely or at least irrecoverable in time for Friday.

Kang has been seen chipping using spare wedges while the rest of the US team plays the course on Tuesday.

Europe offer early pairing hints?

Team Europe were out early on Tuesday morning for their practice round, with the opening group going out around 8.30am local time, while all three fourballs offering some pairings that could well be used on tournament days.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As the Solheim Cup gets underway on September 22, we take a look back at some classic winning moments from down the years between Team USA and Team Europe As the Solheim Cup gets underway on September 22, we take a look back at some classic winning moments from down the years between Team USA and Team Europe

Vice-captain Anna Nordqvist was in the same group as Caroline Hedwall, having been partners during three previous Solheim Cups, with Leona Maguire - record scorer in 2021 - joined by Madelene Sagstrom to complete that first tee time out.

Swedish rookies Linn Grant and Maja Stark went out together and have experience of team golf as a pair, with home favourite Carlota Ciganda joined by 2017 fourballs partner Emily Pedersen.

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall - unbeaten together in four matches during the past two Solheim Cups - were part of the final group out, which started a little later due to travel issues arriving in Spain on Monday, with Gemma Dryburgh also involved.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best shots in Solheim Cup history A look back at the best shots in Solheim Cup history

The only European player not involved was Charley Hull, who woke up with a stiff neck and didn't want to risk playing a full practice round. Hull has received treatment from her physio and the injury isn't a cause for concern, with the Englishwoman seen putting instead.

How are players tackling the opening hole?

When you look at the first tee box and it says a 280-yard par-four, it only really tells half the story until you turn around and see what awaits the players. It really is a spectacular tee shot over water!

If you speak to any statistician, they will all tell you how important it is to get off to a hot start in these match-play tournaments. In fourballs, one player can have a go and one can play safe, whereas in foursomes it's a bit trickier and a lot of balls will end up in the drink.

Live Solheim Cup Golf Live on

We've seen the longer hitters have a go with a driver and even three-wood today to reach the green, with others going with an iron or hybrid to leave a flick in. Eagle twos are possible, but so are big numbers on that opening hole.

Kane shows support to Team Europe

The drama of match play generates interest from across the sporting world, with Harry Kane among the stars from other sports set to be watching Europe's bid for a third consecutive Solheim Cup victory with interest.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Kane has shared a good-luck message via social media to offer his support to Suzann Pettersen's side, on behalf of the entire England team, with the Bayern Munich forward admitting he will be following the contest closely later this week.

In the video, Kane said: "Hi everyone, it's Harry Kane here. I'm just sending a good-luck message to the European Solheim Cup team. The Solheim Cup starts September 18 and I'll be watching, so wishing you all the best from me and all the England team. Good luck!"

Who will win the 2023 Solheim Cup? Watch exclusively live this September on Sky Sports! Live coverage from the opening ceremony begins at 5pm on Thursday September 21, with the opening day's play live on the Friday from 6.30am. Stream the Solheim Cup and more with NOW.